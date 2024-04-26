Highlights The Pacers have won five of the seven meetings against the Bucks, and they hope that trend will continue in Game 3.

The Indiana Pacers struggled in Game 1 against Milwaukee, showing a lackluster performance.

The betting trends suggest the Pacers should cover the spread, and the game is likely to go over the expected points.

The 2023-24 NBA playoffs action continues this week. One of the games on tap from today’s slate features the Indiana Pacers (48-37 SU, 45-37-3 ATS) hosting the Milwaukee Bucks (50-34 SU, 36-48 ATS).

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in Game 3 of this first-round playoff series and why.

Pacers vs. Bucks Game 3 Info When Friday, April 26, 2024 Time 5:30 PM ET Where Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location Indianapolis, IN TV ESPN, BSIN, and BSWI

Pacers vs. Bucks – How We Got Here & Betting Trends

Indiana is the favorite heading into Game 3

After losing by 15 points in the series opener (109-94), the Pacers responded with a 125-108 victory in Game 2, tying this first-round series at 1-1. All five of the Pacers' starting five scored in double figures. Pascal Siakam led the charge with 37 on 16-for-23 shooting from the field. He also grabbed 11 rebounds and handed out six assists.

Myles Turner had another solid all-around game, finishing with 22 points, seven rebounds, and four assists for a Pacers team that can't wait to return to its home court for the next two games.

"I'm just excited to get back to Gainbridge (Fieldhouse). It's going to be a (heck) of an environment in there. I've been waiting a long time to give the home fans what they deserve. And I'm just really, really excited for that environment."- Myles Turner

Indiana was held to nearly 30 points below its 123.3 scoring average in Game 1. But thanks to some very nice shooting in Game 2 (55.6 percent shooting and 44.4 percent from beyond the arc), they looked more like the team that dominated the Bucks during the regular season.

On the other side of this matchup, the Bucks will continue to rely on Damian Lillard as their primary scoring option. Following his 35-point performance in Game 1, Lillard poured in another 34 points in Game 2.

But on the heels of another 30-plus point outing, an under-the-radar trend seems to be unfolding. Lillard scored all of his 35 points in the first half of the opener. In Game 2, he scored 26 of those 34 points in the first half. With that in mind, he must find a way to impact the game down the stretch.

Brook Lopez added 22 points on 13 attempts but recorded just one rebound. Bobby Portis contributed 14 points and 11 rebounds. The Bucks forward did not mince words following the team's Game 2 loss.

"I mean, just quite frankly, they're frontrunners, bro. Y'all can just tweet that or whatever it is, bro. When the (expletive is) going good, they laughing, clapping all that. When it's going bad, they not saying nothing. "So I think to answer that question, guys always feel good when they're having a good game or hitting shots. I think that's just human nature and basketball. ... So yeah, they're supposed to feel good. They were hitting shots. They game-planned really well, so yeah, they're supposed to feel really good, of course. But Game 3 on the way Friday."- Bobby Portis

Based on those comments, things could get a little chippy between these ball clubs in Game 3.

Now that we have set the stage for this pivotal showdown, let’s examine the betting trends for both sides.

Picks for Pacers vs. Bucks Game 3

GIVE ME SPORT presents our Game 3 picks with analysis

The SpreadIndiana opened as a four-point favorite. At the time of this writing, the line has moved to five points for the home team (per OddShark.com). Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

The Bucks are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 contests.

Milwaukee is 2-5 ATS in its last seven matchups against Indiana.

The Bucks are 6-13 ATS in their last 19 games against Central Division opponents.

In its last 13 April games, Milwaukee is 3-10 against the spread.

The Pacers are 2-5 ATS in their last seven outings against Central Division teams.

In its last seven Friday games, Indiana is 6-1 against the spread.

Milwaukee is 2-3 against the spread when installed as an underdog by five points or more. Indiana is slightly better with a 14-13-1 record ATS when they are favored to win by five or more points. Given the fact the Pacers won four of the five head-to-head meetings and won Game 2 by a 17-point margin, they should be a pretty safe bet to cover at home.

Prediction: Indiana Pacers (-5)

Over/UnderThe projected over/under total for this matchup opened at 225 points (per Pre-Game.com). However, according to DraftKings, the line has moved to 222 points. Here is why going with the “over” is the smart choice.

The total has gone OVER in each of the Bucks' last five matchups against Indiana.

In the Pacers' last seven games against Milwaukee, the OVER total is 6-1.

The total has gone OVER nine times in Indiana's last 12 games against Milwaukee.

In the Pacers' last six matchups against Eastern Conference teams, the OVER total prevailed five times.

Indiana and Milwaukee have averaged a combined 242.3 points per contest, which is 21.3 points higher than the projected points total for this game (222).

The opponents of these two teams have averaged 236.6 points per contest, which is 14.6 points higher than the projected total for this matchup.

Prediction: OVER 222 points

Player Prop BetsWith Giannis Antetokounmpo out indefinitely and Khris Middleton being listed as questionable, Damian Lillard continues to be the focal point for the Bucks in this series. He currently has -110 odds of scoring more than 31.5 points and -110 odds of finishing with less than 31.5 points.Here is a look at how his numbers stack up against the projected points total for this matchup.

During the regular season and playoffs, Lillard has been averaging 24.6 points per game across 75 outings.

In six games against the Pacers this season, he has averaged 25.0 points per contest.

During the postseason, the Bucks point guard is averaging 34.5 points per game.

Lillard has played against Eastern Conference teams 50 times this season (including the playoffs). In those contests, he is averaging 24.2 points per outing.

In 18 matchups against Central Division opponents, Lillard is averaging 24.3 points per game.

Over his last 10 outings, Lillard has averaged 24.3 points and 5.6 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup three times during that stretch.

Prediction: Damian Lillard OVER 31.5 points

Pacers forward Pascal Siakam has torched the Bucks' defense in this series. After a 36-point, 13-rebound performance in the series opener, Siakam followed that up with 37 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists in Game 2. For obvious reasons, he is the key player to watch for the home team. He currently has -108 odds of scoring more than 27.5 points and -112 odds of finishing with less than 27.5 points.Do Siakam's numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

During the regular season and playoffs, Siakam has been averaging 22.1 points per game across 82 appearances.

In four games against the Bucks this season, he has averaged 27.5 points per contest.

During the postseason, Indiana's big man is averaging 36.5 points per game on 64.6 percent shooting from the floor and 50 percent from beyond the arc.

Siakam has played against Eastern Conference teams 50 times this season (including the playoffs). In those contests, he is averaging 22.8 points per outing.

In 17 matchups against Central Division opponents, he is averaging 24.0 points per game.

Over his last 10 outings, Siakam has averaged 23.8 points and 8.4 rebounds per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup three times during that stretch.

Prediction: Pascal Siakam OVER 27.5 points

Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks Final Picks

The Spread: Indiana Pacers (-5) OddShark

Over/Under: OVER 222 points (DraftKings)

Player Prop Bet #1: Damian Lillard OVER 31.5 points

Player Prop Bet #2: Pascal Siakam OVER 27.5 points