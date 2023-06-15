The Indianapolis Colts still need to fix one major issue in their side if they are to become a contender in the NFL, according to Albert Breer.

The Indianapolis Colts, after years of cycling through veteran quarterbacks, finally decided that they wanted to bring in a young prospect who could hopefully be their man for the next few years, picking up Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson with the 4th pick in the NFL Draft.

One of the key factors in making a quarterback successful in the league is keeping him upright and making sure he doesn’t get sacked a lot, for instance think how much better the Cincinnati Bengals would be if Joe Burrow didn’t spend so much time on the ground.

And Albert Breer still thinks that the Colts, who had a pretty good line overall heading into last year, still haven’t adequately addressed the issue of left tackle, the most important position on the line of scrimmage.

Indianapolis Colts set to kick themselves for not sorting out the left side?

Writing in a mailbag column for SI.com, Breer pointed out how crucial the left tackle spot is going to be to the future of Richardson and whether current left tackle Bernhard Raimann was going to be able to be the man to take over that role moving forward:

To me, lacking a left tackle along an offensive line is sort of like lacking a top corner for a secondary. You can be solid everywhere else, but at some point, it’s probably going to bring you down, and often in a spectacular fashion. That, in fact, is pretty much the story of last year’s Colts line. So, to me, while Richardson’s progress is clearly the most important thing for the team’s long-term health, getting left tackle sorted out is pretty damn big in the short term.

Can second-year tackle Bernhard Raimann be the guy? He showed signs down the stretch last year, and if it works this time, then the rest—with Nelson, Ryan Kelly and Braden Smith still around as anchors—should fall into place. But if Raimann can’t deliver … look out.

As discussed earlier with Burrow, keeping Richardson on his feet is going to be vitally important to the well-being of the quarterback moving forward, and the Colts do have a lot of good pieces on the line as Breer points out, but that one spot is still going to be the most scrutinised.

Knowing that he essentially has the future of the franchise in his hands, Raimann is going to have to be at his absolute best this year, and if he isn’t then you imagine that’ll be the spot the Colts focus on most heading into the 2024 Draft.