The Indianapolis Colts were the perfect landing spot for quarterback Anthony Richardson during the 2023 NFL Draft, former NFL player Osi Umenyiora has claimed.

The Indianapolis Colts took arguably one of the biggest risks with the 4th pick of this year’s NFL Draft, drafting quarterback Anthony Richardson out of the University of Florida. The biggest concern when it comes to Richardson is that his numbers coming out of college were not the most promising in terms of completion rate, games played and passes thrown.

He was however seen by many as having a very ‘high ceiling’ when it came to his potential in the NFL, with his frame (at 6’4 and 244 lbs you’d easily mistake him for an outside linebacker) and rushing ability (6.3 yards per carry and 9 TDs last year) earning him comparisons with the likes of Cam Newton and Josh Allen during the draft process. Colts GM Chris Ballard even stated “I would rather take the risk, the risk that he might fail, than pass on him and see him become a star somewhere else.”

But according to former NFL player Osi Umenyiora, Indianapolis is the best place for Richardson to have any success in the NFL.

Anthony Richardson could start cooking with the Indianapolis Colts

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Umenyiora claimed that due to the presence of head coach Shane Steichen, who helped transform Jalen Hurts into a threat with both his arm and legs last year as the OC of the Philadelphia Eagles, the Colts might well be the best spot for him to develop his game:

I think whenever you have a guy with that kind of ability, you can never sleep on that right. I think with him, you also have to look at where he's going, because his coach is a known quarterback whisperer. And so his coach, seeing that type of person and understanding how he's able to work with quarterbacks, I think is probably the best decision for them.

I think a lot of times people go into different situations, you can have a really, really good player, a guy who could be the best quarterback in the league, and he goes to the wrong coach, and all of a sudden, he's out the league in three, four years, because the coach didn't get him right. So whenever you have that type of potential, and you put him in the right situation with that kind of coach, you would expect good things to happen.

If Steichen can turn Richardson into a quarterback even half as good as what Hurts was last year, then the Colts will feel like they made the right call in the draft. But again, it all comes down to ‘if’ with Richardson, and if that progression doesn’t come right away, you have to wonder how long the Colts are prepared to wait for it to happen. 2 years? 3 years?

This is a squad that has a lot of Super Bowl calibre players, and they can’t afford to keep wasting them for much longer.