The Indianapolis Colts seem prepared for any sort of rough patch that they will go through with quarterback Anthony Richardson, Peter King has revealed.

The 2023 NFL Draft is in the books, and now we are left to question whether or not the moves made by all 32 teams in the league were the right ones, or whether they should have focused their attention on picking another player instead.

Arguably the biggest question in this year’s draft will be the selection of Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson by the Indianapolis Colts with the #4 overall pick. Richardson is perhaps the best example of a ‘boom or bust’ quarterback that we have seen in recent years, as his numbers in college were very unimpressive, but his tape shows that there might be someone very special in there waiting to come out.

And for Colts General Manager Chris Ballard, he wanted to make sure that if there was going to be any ‘boom’ with Richardson, he wanted to make sure they weren’t going to be on the receiving end of it.

A risk with Anthony Richardson, but a calculated one

Writing in his Football Morning In America column, reporter Peter King tells of conversations he had with Ballard over the weekend, which led to the GM telling King exactly why he decided to take Richardson’ with the #4 pick this year:

Colts GM Chris Ballard told me he’s known he was going to take green Florida QB Anthony Richardson for about a month. He understands the risks involved—Richardson started 13 college games, won six, had some dreadful days (nine of 27 versus Florida State)—but he and his staff could not unsee what the tape and workouts showed them.

I thought this was the most interesting thing Ballard said as he drove home Saturday night: “I would rather take the risk, the risk that he might fail, than pass on him and see him become a star somewhere else. We’re taking a guy not only for what he can do today but for what he can become tomorrow. I’ve told our guys here: Anthony might have some games where he’s nine of 22 for 105 yards—but in the game he’ll run 10 times for 115 yards. It just might look different for a while.”

All eyes are on the Indianapolis Colts to make it work

Given that the Colts did have the option to choose any of the other quarterbacks available this year, or possibly even wait until next year when another promising crop is set to come out of college, there are certainly going to be a lot of eyes on them to make sure that Richardson works out, because all the warning signs were there ahead of time that he might not work out.

Now it might be that he can develop into ‘the guy’ in the NFL, but the only question is how long that is going to take, and can the Colts afford to have two or three years of waiting for him to click, like Josh Allen with the Buffalo Bills, or will the fans get restless if they don’t see an immediate return on what was a pretty big investment for the team?