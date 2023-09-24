Highlights Despite being drafted as the franchise quarterback, rookie Anthony Richardson's injury has forced the Colts to consider backup Gardner Minshew's potential as a starter

Minshew's off-field antics have garnered attention, but his solid performance on the field should not be overlooked

With the likelihood of Richardson suffering more injuries due to his playing style, Minshew may be seeing more playing time in the 2023 season

Against all odds, the Indianapolis Colts managed to start the season with a 2-1 record, the only team in the AFC South to achieve that through three weeks. The 2023 season for the Colts was supposed to be all about rookie first-round pick Anthony Richardson taking the reins of the team as the new franchise quarterback, but there could be a twist in the tail.

After Richardson suffered a concussion in Week 2, it was veteran backup Gardner Minshew who stepped in to lead the Colts on the road against the previously unbeaten Baltimore Ravens in Week 3. Minshew was able to orchestrate a fourth-quarter comeback that forced overtime, and eventually outlasted the Ravens to win the game late in the extra period. It's possible that Minshew did more than force overtime in Week 3, however: he may just have forced the Indy brass to rethink their quarterback situation.

Who Is Gardner Minshew?

Gardner Minshew was a sixth-round pick of the Jaguars and as a rookie in 2019 was thrust into the starting role midway through the season. He went 6-6, threw 21 touchdowns against just six interceptions, and created the phenomenon we now know as Minshew Mania. The legend of Minshew somewhat precedes his actual play on the gridiron—the lore surrounding the backup quarterback is substantial.

When he was in college, he tried to break his own hand with a hammer so he could get a redshirt year (it didn't work). During that rookie year with the Jags, news that he stretched in the locker room with nothing but his jockstrap and his famous mustache led to an adult entertainment site offering him a seven-figure marketing deal. His parents also nearly named him Beowulf.

And the list goes on. Basically, what the Indianapolis Colts have is a very interesting backup quarterback whose off the field antics have somewhat overshadowed what a solid quarterback he can be on the field.

What Is Minshew's Outlook For The Rest Of 2023?

When the Colts drafted Richardson with the fourth overall pick of the 2023 NFL draft, they knew they were getting a dynamic and exciting quarterback—but they also knew the kind of risks that the rookie would be saddled with. Richardson is a dual threat quarterback, which has become quite common in today's NFL. While the ability to threaten defenses with their arms as well as their legs makes dual threat QBs a very sought-after commodity in the NFL, that increased usage also leads to injuries.

Ask any team that has employed a running quarterback, and they'll tell you: have a contingency plan, because more likely than not, that quarterback is going to take a hit at some point in the season that will cause him to miss a game or two. And that's exactly what happened when Richardson smacked his head on the turf after running in his second touchdown of Indy's Week 2 win over the Texans.

The concussion Richardson suffered forced him out of that game and also kept him from playing in Indianapolis' 22-19 overtime win in Week 3. In relief in Week 2, Minshew came in and sealed the win by completing 83 percent of his passes for 171 yards and a touchdown.

In Week 3, Minshew managed to throw for 227 yards and a score despite being sacked five times, while also conducting a fourth-quarter comeback. This is likely not going to be the only injury the hard-running 6'4", 244-lbs Richardson will suffer during this campaign, so Minshew could be seeing a lot more work before the 2023 season is up.

