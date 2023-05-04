The Indianapolis Colts are going to give quarterback Anthony Richardson a long leash when it comes to his development in the NFL, Albert Breer has claimed.

One of the biggest talking points during the 2023 NFL Draft surrounded who would be the 3rd quarterback taken. With the general assumption being that Bryce Young of Alabama would be the first quarterback taken and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud being the second, it was down to Will Levis of Kentucky and Anthony Richardson of Florida as to who would be the next man off the board.

It certainly was a very close race to call, with both players offering their pros and cons, but in the end it was decided that Richardson would be the man for the Indianapolis Colts moving forward, with Levis facing the humiliation of falling all the way to the 2nd round before he was picked up by their AFC South rivals in the Tennessee Titans.

Richardson had a lot of doubts coming out, mainly out of his ‘boom or bust’ nature, his ability to make some spectacular plays offset by the fact those plays didn't come as often as they should or could given his rather poor completion rate in college.

According to Albert Breer though, the Colts are going to give him plenty of room to grow during his first year with the side.

Indianapolis Colts going to let Anthony Richardson rip it as a rookie

Writing in a mailbag column for SI.com, when asked by a fan what the Colts would do if they were picking #1 or #2 in the 2024 Draft, Breer pointed out that the Colts will likely let Richardson have every opportunity to prove himself in his rookie year and hope that he develops, although he did leave one minor, albeit unlikely caveat that could lead the Colts to jump off him earlier than planned:

I think Anthony Richardson’s going to play. And based on where that roster is (it’s actually pretty good), I’d say if they’re picking first or second, then Richardson didn’t play very well.

Which is one reason I’d say I wouldn’t rule anything out. Another reason would be how the NFL is already looking at USC’s Caleb Williams and North Carolina’s Drake Maye. If those guys are really Patrick Mahomes and Andrew Luck (comparisons I’ve actually heard), then there’d definitely be a conversation to have, for the same reason there was a conversation to have when Kyler Murray was there to be linked up, finally, with Kliff Kingsbury in 2019. We all know how that one ended for Josh Rosen.

That said, I think your scenario is unlikely, and I think Richardson is going to get a lot of rope to develop into a franchise quarterback in Indianapolis. As we said Monday, he’s a Colt because the team looked at him and decided it’d rather swing and miss than watch Richardson become a superstar somewhere else. The caveat, of course, is he has a ways to go, more than the other quarterbacks in this draft, so when the Colts drafted him, it was with the understanding and acknowledgment that they’d have to give him some time.

How long will the Indianapolis Colts let Anthony Richardson cook?

Judging by Breer’s assessment, it seems as though there will be some pressure on Richardson to perform in his first year, but not an overwhelming amount to such an extent that he’ll have to constantly be looking over his shoulder to see if the team are starting to turn their eyes to the quarterback class of 2024.

Which is probably the best way to go about it for the Colts, as there is a player in there that can be special in the NFL, it just might take a little bit longer to get there than some of the others. They invested in him, they should be patient with him rather than be knee-jerk.