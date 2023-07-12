Indianapolis Colts head coach Jim Irsay might have revealed more than he intended when it came to the team’s plans for Anthony Richardson this season, Mike Florio has claimed.

Arguably the biggest gamble taken by any team in this year’s NFL Draft was the Indianapolis Colts’ decision to draft quarterback Anthony Richardson from the University of Florida with the #4 pick overall. Whilst it was always going to be the case the Colts took a quarterback in an attempt to end their seemingly never-ending cycle of men under centre, Richardson had a few red flags surrounding him.

The biggest one was his skillset, with his numbers in college not painting the prettiest of pictures, especially his 54.7% pass completion rate, but the other one was his lack of experience. Hall of Fame head coach Bill Parcells had a pretty simple system when it came to evaluating college quarterbacks, noting that, among other things, they needed to be a three-year starter, start 30 games and win 23 games. Richardson doesn’t tick any of those boxes, having only started for one year, and with a TD:INT ratio of 17:9, he didn’t quite make the grade there either.

So you might think that given his lack of experience, the Colts might look to ease him into things and let him get a taste of things, maybe coming in to relieve Gardner Minshew for a few games, before giving him the starting role. However, Mike Florio believes that comments made by owner Jim Irsay have given away what the team intends to do with him.

Indianapolis Colts keen to get the new guy out there?

Speaking on Pro Football Talk, Florio dived into comments made by Irsay on The Pat McAfee Show, and claimed that Irsay had pretty much dictated what he wanted to happen by his comments:

It confirmed something I’ve believed all along. Richardson is going to play, Richardson’s going to start. And Irsay said all the things that would point to Richardson starting week one, but then added, ‘well, it's ultimately going to be a decision made by Shane Steichen’. But when the owner has made it clear what he wants, see he never has to tell Shane Steichen ‘you should start Anthony Richardson’, he's already told the world he believes Richardson needs to play, there's going to be growing pains, there's going to be bumps and bruises along the way.

He acknowledged, Irsay did, that Gardner Minshew would arguably play better right out of the gates, but they need to get Anthony Richardson the reps, they need to give him the chance to let the game slow down, to get accustomed to NFL football, and he really hasn't played that much high-level football, all the more reason for him maybe to not sit on the bench.

So what does Shane Steichen do with Anthony Richardson? I don't know. But the boss has made a pretty damn clear he expects to see him on the field when the season begins, and I think that we will.

If the Colts are willing to essentially throw this season away and be the ‘development’ year for Richardson, then putting him out there to learn as he goes would certainly be a good strategy. Much in the same way that rookie Kenny Pickett managed to grow last year as the season went on (throwing fewer interceptions and seeing his QBR improve as he became more settled), that could be what the Colts want to see happen with Richardson.

It might be tough for them to take in the short term, but it might just be what the team needs to have a solid foundation moving forward.