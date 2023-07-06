The Indianapolis Colts are going to need for one player in particular to have a good season if they are to be successful, Eric Edholm has claimed.

After years of going through a multitude of quarterbacks, including a few veterans in the later stages of their careers, following the retirement of Andrew Luck, the Indianapolis Colts finally managed to find someone that they think will be able to stick around for a few years to come.

With the #4 pick in this year’s NFL Draft, the Colts selected Anthony Richardson out of the University of Florida. The decision to take him can be seen as something of a risk, because whilst he has the physical attributes to make it in the NFL, his numbers in college could give anyone a reason to doubt his capabilities, especially the 54.7% pass completion rate, but clearly the Colts think that he can progress and develop into a solid quarterback in the NFL.

Whilst he goes through those changes though, the Colts might need to utilise some of the other players in the team and give them the burden rather than putting it all on the young man right away, and in the eyes of Eric Edholm, that man is running back Jonathan Taylor.

Jonathan Taylor set to jump-start the Indianapolis Colts?

Writing for NFL.com as part of an article in which he discussed each team’s non-QB MVP for this upcoming season, Edholm pointed to Taylor as the Colts’ best option, noting that if he can come back from his injury and be the dominant force that he was becoming in the previous two years, then he could really help Richardson make the adjustment to the NFL, and also provide the team with a much-needed boost in the right direction:

Taylor is arguably one of the two or three best backs in football, and his value to the Colts was made clear in 2022, when a Week 4 ankle injury helped start the ball rolling on a nightmare season. With Indy expected to make a major change at quarterback, having such a typically reliable playmaker in the backfield seems critical.

No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson has all the physical tools to be a great QB in time, but there are holes in his game. If opponents need to worry about Taylor as a run threat, as well as his improved skill as a pass catcher, that will theoretically make Richardson's life easier whenever he's inserted into the lineup.

Taylor appears poised for a bounce-back season -- the Colts' ability to play at a respectable level once again might hinge on Taylor following through.

A healthy running game and being able to catch the ball out of the backfield is one of the biggest things that a rookie quarterback can have, because it gives them an easy outlet to get out of trouble as they continue to discover what environments they are comfortable operating in, like discovering what throws they can and can’t make.

And if Taylor can go back to what he was before his injury, then he can not only give Richardson the development time that he needs to grow, but can also help the rest of the team turn themselves around as well.