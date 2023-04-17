Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay appeared to announce the team’s plans for the NFL Draft on social media, and it left fans with rather mixed emotions.

The Indianapolis Colts are a team that for years have looked as if they were just a quarterback away from possibly making a run at the Super Bowl. They had an incredible offensive line anchored by Quenton Nelson, some very talented wide receivers like T.Y. Hilton and Michael Pittman Jr, a defense led by 3x First-team All-Pro Shaquille Leonard and in recent years one of the best running backs in the game in Jonathan Taylor.

However, there has been a constant cycle of quarterbacks over the past five years; with Andrew Luck their starter in 2018, Jacoby Brissett in 2019, Philip Rivers in 2020, Carson Wentz in 2021 and Matt Ryan in 2022, there just hasn’t been any consistency at the main position in the team.

That trend is set to continue into 2023 as well, as the Colts announced last month that they would be parting ways with Ryan, and with the #4 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, it doesn’t take a genius to take an educated guess that they’ll be using this year’s selection on that very position, especially seeing as there are a number of them that are, at least on paper, looking like they might be reasonable prospects.

However, if you were to ask Jim Irsay, you won’t be getting much in terms of a straightforward answer.

Indianapolis Colts owner leaving it all to our imagination

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, the Colts owner took to Twitter to ‘reveal’ his team’s strategy when it comes to this year’s draft, although he wasn’t exactly the most professional in doing so, basically claiming that every option is available to them at this stage:

This isn’t exactly the most professional way to handle your business before the draft. You can say these things in a sit-down interview with a reporter, but to do so over social media just comes across as a little bit strange. This is perhaps why there were so many people on Twitter who flocked to his post, with a variety of responses:

Quite what the Colts will do in the first round, we’ll just have to wait and find out, but at least Irsay can tell us that he warned us ahead of time about what they were going to do.