Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson still appears to be struggling in one crucial aspect of his game as minicamps come to an end, Stephen Holder has claimed.

As is the case in a lot of years, plenty of attention is going to be paid to the rookie quarterbacks in the NFL, as teams try to work out whether or not they have their next Tom Brady that will guide them to glory, or their next JaMarcus Russell who ends up filtering away into nothing.

Whilst quarterbacks went both #1 and #2 in the draft, arguably the biggest risk came at #4 when the Indianapolis Colts selected Anthony Richardson out of Florida. The risk with Richardson is that whilst he has the size, the strength and the legs to be an effective, mobile NFL quarterback, his accuracy was rather alarming as he completed just 54.7% of his passes.

But the Colts took a chance on him, presumably on the basis that by the time push came to shove his accuracy and overall play would be good enough to justify spending such a high draft pick on him. But according to Stephen Holder, that accuracy is still something to be concerned about.

Indianapolis Colts QB still giving us cause for concern?

Writing in an article for ESPN.com discussing each of the first-round draft picks of this year’s class, Holder pointed out that getting the ball to his receivers on a consistent basis was still a problem, and that the team might well look to focus on other parts of his game in the early stages of the season:

Consistency was always the biggest concern for Richardson coming into the NFL draft. And that has proved to be a fair assessment throughout spring practices as he works to perfect his mechanics. But what also stands out are the physical gifts Richardson brings. "It's crazy," linebacker Zaire Franklin said. "Even just in the walkthrough against him, it's like, 'OK, when [No.] 5's in there, you've just got to be aware.' It's just like a whole other element to an offense that you don't necessarily have to think about with more of a traditional quarterback."

Look for the Colts to lean into Richardson's running ability from day one -- whether he's the starter or not.

Still time for Anthony Richardson to sort himself out

Obviously we are still in June, with training camp and the preseason to go before anything actually matters, and plenty of time for Richardson to get his arm to a respectable place, but this still doesn’t come across as the most promising assessment.

If he can’t turn things around by the time the season starts, then the Colts might well find themselves in a hole that they can’t get out of in terms of making this year a success, and in an AFC South that looks like it could open up this year, that isn’t the best place to be if you want to take the team forward.