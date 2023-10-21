Highlights Fans may be disappointed to learn that Bad Bunny is unlikely to compete at WWE WrestleMania 40 due to his music career commitments.

Fans now have an idea as to whether Bad Bunny is planning to compete at WWE WrestleMania 40, and it's good news for fans of the megastar.

The WWE truly appeals to everyone. Usually fans start tuning into the product as children, being dazzled by the bright lights and larger-than-life characters, but no matter what career profession you go into, even the most casual of viewers will always wonder whether they could have what it takes to lace up a pair of boots and get in the ring.

The fanbase for wrestling around the world may not be what it once was, but there are still lifelong fans across the globe whose interest remains intact. This even applies to those who find themselves in the spotlight through other ventures, and celebrity involvement in wrestling isn’t something that Vince McMahon and co have ever shied away from.

Bad Bunny first wrestled for WWE in 2021

In the modern day, celebrity wrestling is at perhaps its highest level ever. In the past, we’ve had outsiders who appear simply for WWE to gain momentum through adding crossover appeal, but in recent years we’ve seen people make their name elsewhere and then try just as hard to prove their worth in the world of wrestling.

When passion for the industry is high, magic can be made no matter what you’ve done before, and that’s exactly what we’ve seen from the likes of musician Bad Bunny and social media megastar Logan Paul. In particular, it was the platinum recording artist who first wowed fans with what a celebrity could do inside the ring.

Making his debut at WrestleMania 37 in 2021, it’s probably fair to assume that not one person went into the tag match with Bad Bunny teaming with Damian Priest expecting Bunny to hit a Canadian Destroyer on John Morrison on the outside.

Since then, the Puerto Rican has had three total matches in WWE, taking a spot in the 2022 Royal Rumble match and also having an awesome ‘San Juan Street Fight’ at this year’s Backlash against his former tag team partner in their home nation.

Bad Bunny could be at WrestleMania XL

Given that Backlash was over five months ago at this point, fans are beginning to wonder when they will next see the music superstar step back through the ropes. Particularly with the upcoming WrestleMania is the 40th edition, it’s possible that WWE will want to integrate mainstream media names like Bad Bunny into the show.

Yet, it seems as if Bad Bunny is unlikely to feature in the show, as he may well be double booked for the first weekend in April. Understandably, responsibilities pertaining to his music career may get in the way when it comes to agreeing a deal to work WrestleMania, as the 29-year-old is set to release his new album entitled ‘Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana’ at the turn of the year.

The clash occurs as, shortly following the album being launched, Bunny is set to embark on a tour which lasts from the 21st of February to the 26th of May. This obviously means that he is going to have a jam-packed schedule just as WWE kick into the business end of WrestleMania season.

While this is a disappointing realisation for many wrestling fans, Bunny may still pop up in this year’s Royal Rumble, something to certainly keep an eye on.

As always, shoud more come out about the possibility of Bad Bunny working WrestleMania, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.