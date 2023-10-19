Highlights Randy Orton's return to WWE television after an 18-month absence is highly anticipated and fans are eagerly waiting for his comeback.

Recent social media teases from the band behind his entrance music suggest that Orton's return is imminent and WWE is preparing for it.

Orton's absence has been a setback for the popular RK-Bro tag team, but there is excitement about what creative plans Triple H might have for him upon his return.

Randy Orton is one of the most beloved WWE Superstars of all time and has been sorely missed by fans over the last 18 months while he's been out with a serious back injury. His return is something that's been speculated about by fans and journalists alike pretty much since he was forced onto the sidelines.

He has left a large hole in his absence and when he does show back up on WWE television, he will be welcomed with open arms, and it seems like we won't have to wait too much longer.

Numerous reports have surfaced recently hinting at his eventual homecoming, but there's nothing really been confirmed in concrete so far.

RELATED: WWE: Alabama police officer looks exactly like Dwayne 'The Rock' JohnsonA recent tease on social media though, really seems to drive home the fact that Orton will be stepping back onto screens in the very near future, confirming that WWE is preparing for his return.

Latest tease of Randy Orton's WWE return

Fans were quick to notice a little hint that dropped on social media teasing Orton's return, this time coming from the band behind his entrance music. Rev Theory, who are responsible for Randy's iconic theme tune, posted to X with an intriguing graphic consisting of the words Orton, and the name of his entrance music, alongside just four words that will be sure to have fans talking.

The message said: "The time is near." Now, this could mean a variety of different things. Maybe it's in relation to their own work as musicians and the upcoming release of new music, but it's more than likely a reference to Orton's upcoming return and hinting that he's getting closer to stepping back into the squared circle.

This also comes after Rev Theory posted a brand new version of Orton's entrance theme, hinting that when the multi-time WWE Champion is back on TV, he'll be accompanied by new music.

Randy Orton has been missing from WWE since May 2022

In the midst of one of his best runs in years, Orton suffered a pretty serious back injury that ruled him out of action and took him off of television indefinitely. He went on to have back fusion surgery and has been recovering on the sidelines for the last 18 months.

It's a shame as the incident occurred during one of his best runs in quite some time. As one-half of RK-Bro, alongside Matt Riddle, he had emerged as one of the hottest acts in wrestling and was regularly getting some of the absolute loudest reactions from crowds whenever he appeared.

Ring Name Randy Orton Real Name Randall Keith Orton Date of Birth 1 April, 1980 (age 43) Height 6 ft 5 in Weight 250 lb Debut 2000 Nicknames The Viper, the Legend Killer & the Apex Predator Finisher RKO

The team had steam, and it seemed like there was plenty more for them to do, including the inevitable feud when one of the stars turned on the other, but we were robbed of that as Orton suffered the injury and there's absolutely zero chance we'll be revisiting it once he's returned as Riddle has since been released by the company.

It's unclear what they'll actually have in store for him creatively once he's back then, but Triple H will almost certainly have something up his sleeve. After all, this is one of the greatest stars in WWE history we're talking about.