Highlights The recent merger between WWE and UFC to form TKO Group may impact Vince McMahon's future with the company due to ongoing federal investigations and potential negative publicity.

McMahon's return to WWE in order to facilitate the sale of the company to Endeavor was initially met with reservations, but the deal has now been completed.

While some fans doubt he'll ever leave WWE, eventually, the decision may be taken out of his hands

The latest update on whether Vince McMahon will leave WWE has emerged following his sale of the company to Endeavor and the merger with UFC to form TKO.

To say Vince is a controversial character could perhaps be the biggest understatement there is. He’s certainly erratic and usually provides both fans and media outlets with a lot to discuss.

His somewhat forced retirement in July 2022 was probably the most seismic shift of the WWE landscape in quite some time. As more and more was uncovered by the Wall Street Journal pertaining to McMahon and his questionable past, he caved into the pressure and stepped away from his wrestling responsibilities.

Latest news on Vince McMahon

Vince's retirement left a lot of duties to fall on the shoulders of Triple H, who assumed all responsibilities regarding their on-screen product. Though, fans only got to enjoy a Paul Levesque-inspired main roster for around six months, as the first rumblings of a McMahon return began to surface.

The 78-year-old wrote to the board of directors, stating his vision of returning to WWE in order to facilitate a sale of the company. Despite initial reservations; he managed to return last January and an agreement to sell the company to Endeavor was announced three months later.

Is Vince McMahon leaving WWE?

Just last week, the deal was officially signed off and completed, finalising a merger between WWE and UFC and forming a new company under the title of the ‘TKO Group’. This still placed McMahon as a high-ranking executive, but, this may not be the case for much longer.

We mustn’t forget that Vince is currently under federal government investigation due to his previous allegations. In fact, a search warrant was issued just two months ago. So far, nothing more has transpired in relation to the federal investigation, but, it’s definitely not a good look for any company.

In a new regularity filing by the TKO Group, as per Fightful, McMahon’s presence was directly referenced with the suggestion that his membership could cause future problems in terms of publicity and their general operations.

McMahon’s membership on our Board could expose us to negative publicity and/or have other adverse financial and operational impacts on our business. His membership also may result in additional scrutiny or otherwise exacerbate the other risks described herein. Any of these outcomes could directly or indirectly have adverse financial and operational impacts on our business.

READ MORE: Ten more AEW stars who need to join WWE after Jade Cargill Whether this truly impacts McMahon’s status within the newly established company remains to be seen. Of course, many wrestling fans will have severe doubts over the idea that Vince would be forced to step away, especially since many similar things have come in in the past which he survived.

But, the Wall Street Journal reports did initially have the effect of separating McMahon from the goings on in WWE, so, it may be a case of never say never with the possibility of him needing to leave again.

Name Vince McMahon Date of Birth August 24, 1945 (aged 78) Place of Birth Pinehurst, North Carolina Accomplishments 1x ECW Champion, 1x WWE Champion & 1999 Royal Rumble match winner Current WWE Position WWE Founder & TKO Executive Chairman

It would be a mental decision by those in charge should they decide to dismiss Vince over fears of future business, but, one that will remain a developing story for some time.

As always, should more come out about Vince McMahon’s status with WWE, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.