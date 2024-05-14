Highlights LeBron James may choose to stay with the Lakers despite rumors of leaving.

Rumors suggest James strategically attended a Cavs game but could opt into an extension.

James' Lakers tenure has solidified his status as an all-time great in basketball history.

The basketball world has been twisted in knots as it awaits what will happen with superstar LeBron James. After his Los Angeles Lakers’ swift departure from the 2024 NBA playoffs at the hands of the Denver Nuggets, James publicly expressed frustration, and the odds were growing that he would choose to opt out of his contract and become a free agent, as he has done in the past.

James was seen sitting courtside at the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 109-102 loss at the hands of the Boston Celtics on Monday night. That brought back visions of a decade ago, when James was a member of the Miami Heat, attended a Cavaliers game, and then opted out of his contract to sign with the Cavs.

“I will say this, the first thing I thought of was this moment 10 years ago where LeBron showed up to a game in Cleveland…And a few months later he signed with the Cavs. He’s extremely strategic and I wish I could tell you I knew exactly what he is doing…but he's gotta be up to something.” —Brian Windhorst

Staying in L.A.?

Conflicting reports indicate that LeBron will, in fact, stay with the Lakers

Belief is growing that James’ attendance was strategic, and history could be repeating itself. But despite the rumors of him leaving, there are also growing reports that he will choose to stay in Los Angeles.

According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, “all indications” are that either James will opt into his contract with the Lakers, or they will work on an extension.

“All indications are LeBron James and the Lakers are headed toward him either resigning or opting in and extending. It’s just a matter of which path he prefers and the contract length that he will be signing for. And if he wants that no trade claues, in which case he would opt out and resign, or if he wants a little bit more money, in which case he would opt in and then extend in August.” —Jovan Buha

All-Time Laker

James has cemented himself as an all-time Laker and one of the game's greatest

There is no question that LeBron James is one of the all-time greats in the game of basketball, and he has carried most of that dominance over to the Lakers, even if he played for them in the back end of his career. During his time with the Lakers, which began with the 2018-19 season, James has averaged 27 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 8 assists per game.

LeBron James - Stats with LAL (2018-2024) PTS 27.0 REB 7.9 AST 8.0 FG% 51.3 3PT% 35.7

James has also shot 51.3 percent from the field, and 35.7 percent from the three-point range. He has been an All-Star every year with the Lakers (and his entire career, at 20 appearances all-time), and has made history with them, becoming the game’s all-time scorer. He brought the Lakers their 17th championship all-time in 2020, alongside Anthony Davis.

It is safe to say that LeBron has cemented his legacy not only in the NBA, but as one of the greatest Lakers. And coming from an organization that has a history of legacy players, that says a lot. Whether or not James’ time with the Lakers is over or not, however, remains to be seen.