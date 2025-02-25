There's something truly special about watching brothers succeed in WWE, and the Stamford-based promotion has had its fair share of siblings win tag team gold and become eventual WWE Hall of Famers.

The Hardy Boyz (Matt and Jeff Hardy) became fan favourites because of their daredevil in-ring style, willing to fly off ladders and put their bodies on the line to get fans off their feet. The Dudley Boys (Bubba Ray and D-Von Dudley) were also adored by the WWE audience for their 'hardcore' mentalities, often loving nothing more than to 'get the tables'.

Yet not all sibling acts in WWE have been legitimately related, but they still produced magic together when teaming and even when colliding. There arguably hasn't been a more captivating storyline centred on brotherhood than the one involving The Undertaker and Kane, as 'the Brothers of Destruction' took on one of the darkest stories in pro wrestling history, deservedly entering the Hall of Fame as individual stars.

The Undertaker: Brothers of Destruction Belong In WWE Hall of Fame

The Phenom was inducted as a singles star in 2022