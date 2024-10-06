Manchester United will have a board meeting within 48 hours of their clash with Aston Villa next week with Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Omar Berrada, Joel Glazer and Dan Ashworth all expected to be present as Erik Ten Hag faces growing pressure surrounding his job.

The Red Devils are winless in their last four games in all competitions and have won just three games all season, with their most recent run seeing draws against Crystal Palace, FC Twente and Porto and an embarrassing defeat to Tottenham at Old Trafford.

That, combined with a horror performance against Liverpool before the last international break has seen fan discontent towards the manager grow to an all-time high, and defeat at Villa Park on Sunday could see a major decision made.

Ten Hag Under Huge Pressure

Board to meet on Tuesday

According to a report by The Athletic, INEOS and Joel Glazer will meet in London on Tuesday in a pre-scheduled meeting to discuss the club since the takeover that occurred earlier this year.

It is currently not known if Ten Hag's performance will be discussed at the meeting, however with an international break due after the game providing a break in the fixture list, and all of the top club officials together, it would make sense that a change is discussed if they feel it is necessary.

United seriously considered replacing Ten Hag in the summer, but despite holding talks with several other managers ultimately opted to stick with him and hand him a new 12-month extension to his contract, while backing him in the transfer window with five first-team signings.

Erik ten Hag's season-by-season managerial record in the Premier League 2022/23 2023/24 2024/25 Matches 38 38 6 Won 23 18 2 Drawn 6 6 1 Lost 9 14 3 Points-per-game 1.97 1.58 1.17 Position 3rd 8th 13th Statistics correct as of 04/10/2024

GIVEMESPORT sources have been told that he could well be replaced during the international break if the club don't see an immediate improvement, meaning defeat to Aston Villa could be the final nail in the coffin.

Reports elsewhere claim United have already held talks with the likes of Simone Inzaghi about taking over, while Thomas Tuchel is also said to be a target should they make the decision to move on from the former Ajax boss.

Van Nistelrooy to Become Interim Boss

INEOS have made an early decision

While a decision hasn't been made on the long-term future of Ten Hag yet, reports suggest that INEOS have already decided to appoint assistant Ruud van Nistelrooy as the interim manager if they do sack him.

The former Reds striker joined the club in the summer in a shock move as one of Ten Hag's assistants, despite having been a manager already in the Eredivisie with PSV Eindhoven and being linked with the number one role at Burnley and Leicester.

But according to a report, Van Nistelrooy will be placed in temporary charge at Old Trafford while INEOS look for a full-time replacement and the former Netherlands international will be considered for the job on a permanent basis if he performs well.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 5/10/2024.