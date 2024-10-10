Manchester United don't want to sack manager Erik ten Hag unless the situation becomes untenable, with the Dutchman expected to take charge of the club for the foreseeable future according to journalist Mark Ogden.

United have endured a dismal start to the new season, accumulating just eight points from their opening seven Premier League matches. This return sees the Red Devils sitting in 14th, having scored the fewest goals in the English top flight, barring Southampton.

Despite this, after conducting internal discussions about Ten Hag's future, the club's hierarchy have made the decision to stick with the head coach for at least the next set of fixtures. Ogden has revealed that sources close to INEOS have told him that the ownership group aren't keen on making a managerial change at this moment due to the financial cost of such a decision.

United Don't Want to Sack Ten Hag at the Moment

They'd have to pay him off

The pressure is growing on Ten Hag, as his team continues to deliver abject displays and results on the pitch. However, the former Ajax boss' position in the Old Trafford dugout appears safe for now.

The maligned manager is said to be earning £9 million a year, and is contracted until 2026, so laying him off would be an expensive decision to make for INEOS. Speaking on Sky Sports' Back Pages, Ogden cited this as the reason behind the hierarchy's reluctance to pull the trigger on Ten Hag at this point:

"Well, pretty much, what I've been led to believe is that INEOS sources and Ratcliffe's team really, really don't want to change the manager. They can see that things aren't going as well as they should be on the pitch. The results are terrible. They haven't won for five games now, United, it's not looking good. They're 14th in the Premier League, their worst Premier League start ever. "But because of the situation with PSR, they posted losses of £130 million last month. Changing the manager and the cost that that involves is the last thing they want to do. So, the sense I get is that they're going to give it another few games to see if he can turn it around Ten Hag, and if not, then they'll have to make a decision, maybe November, December time. "But as it stands right now, despite the fact United have been awful this season, you know, five goals, only Southampton have scored fewer, he's going to ride it out. But, he's on borrowed time, obviously, unless he turns it around, because the way things are going at Man United right now, it's not good enough, but they really don't want to get rid unless they really have to."

Ten Hag's Record as Manchester United Manager Matches Managed 125 Wins 71 Draws 19 Losses 35 Win Percentage 56.8%

Ten Hag 'Ignored' Goalkeeper

The coach didn't speak to Bayindir for two weeks

Growing concerns that Ten Hag is alienating parts of his dressing room, and losing the faith of several players, have been supported by a fresh report surrounding deputy goalkeeper Altay Bayindir. The Eredivise winner reportedly 'ignored' the Turkey international for the first two weeks after he signed for the club.

Arriving from Fenerbahçe in a £4.3 million move last summer, the shot-stopper wasn't greeted by, or held a single conversation with, his new manager in his initial fortnight at Carrington.

Bayindir has made just two appearances for the Red Devils, and there are murmurings that the player isn't content with his role.

All Statistics via TransferMarkt - correct as of 10/10/2024