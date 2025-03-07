Manchester United's patience with Andre Onana has run out, and they have chosen Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia as his replacement, as per Fichajes.net.

Onana's constant mistakes have been a massive problem since he joined the Red Devils, making three errors leading to goals this term. The 28-year-old Cameroonian shot-stopper looks increasingly likely to be relieved of the number one spot in Ruben Amorim's side next season.

Garcia has emerged as Amorim's top choice to replace Onana amid impressive displays in La Liga where he has been a reliable presence between the sticks at RCDE Stadium. The 23-year-old is touted as Spain's next top goalkeeping talent and United pulled off a similar La Roja acquisition 14 years ago when a young David de Gea arrived from Atletico Madrid and became one of their all-time greats.

United Want Garcia To Replace Onana

The Spaniard is on the Red Devils' radar