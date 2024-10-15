Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson will not be on the club's payroll starting from next summer, according to reports - as the Scot will fall victim to new minority owners INEOS' cost-cutting regime, with his role as ambassador set to be torn up at the end of the current campaign to end an almost four-decade long partnership at Old Trafford.

Ferguson, who joined United as manager in 1986, took a few years to get going as boss but just as the First Division was rebranded into the Premier League, the Scot took United on a crusade of English football. Winning no fewer than 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cups, four League Cups and two Champions Leagues amongst other trophies, United became the biggest team in the world under his guidance, and he is without doubt the club's biggest legend. But that affiliation will stop, with The Athletic stating that he will be cut from his ambassador role due to INEOS' cost-cutting exercises.

Alex Ferguson Man Utd Affiliation 'Set to End'

The Scot will no longer be on the payroll at Old Trafford

The report from The Athletic states that INEOS are continuing their cost-cutting exercises at the Theatre of Dreams, and that includes cutting their multi-million pound annual payment to Ferguson, with the Red Devils legend ceasing to become a global ambassador for the club at the end of the current campaign.

Ferguson was informed by Sir Jim Ratcliffe last week, and that will end a 39-year affiliation with the club, having taken over as manager all the way back in 1986. Winning 13 Premier League titles saw Ferguson make his case as one of, if not the best managers of all-time - and with the Red Devils having failed to win a Premier League title since his departure, it only goes to show how strongly he performed at Old Trafford.

Ferguson was retained as a global club ambassador and club director, in which he received an annual salary - with the former Aberdeen boss receiving £2.16million back in 2013 for his services. He has remained as a director since, but Ferguson is not an official member of the board which includes INEOS figures and the Glazer family.

INEOS have been cutting costs in various areas of the club, and that led them to weigh up their commitment to Ferguson, who attends matches home and away. But after a face-to-face meeting, Ratcliffe said to Ferguson that United are looking to reduce costs - and as a result, will no longer sustain his payments. United sources believe that the matter has been dealt with, with Ferguson still welcome to attend matches - despite the Glazer family previously being satisfied to sanction Ferguson's payments.

United Are Further Away From Success Than Ever

The Red Devils have been extremely poor in the last 18 months

United have only won two FA Cups, two League Cups and a Europa League trophy since Ferguson departed, with no Premier League titles to show for their efforts since - and they now look as far away from winning the top-flight as they have done in the entire Premier League era under Erik ten Hag.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sir Alex Ferguson managed 1,500 games for Manchester United, winning 895 of those.

If the Dutchman does depart at some point this season, a new boss will have to come in to remedy their downfalls, which saw them finish eighth last season - and with Ferguson's lowest-ever finish being third in the Premier League in over 20 years of management, it's a far cry from their former glories.

