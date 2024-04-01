Highlights Ratcliffe and his INEOS could explore Ten Hag replacements amid a poor season.

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is ‘surely’ looking for Erik ten Hag alternatives, as Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth reveals to GIVEMESPORT what Ratcliffe and the INEOS team's plans are for the upcoming summer transfer window.

In what has been a campaign plagued by a mountain of injury problems, Ten Hag has consistently been under pressure to grind out results for the Red Devils. But he has not always been able to produce, and their recent 1-1 draw with Brentford showcases that.

With a place in next season’s rendition of the Champions League at risk of not being secured, winning the FA Cup would be a mere positive in what has been a dismal season at Old Trafford, and it would also give the Dutchman a glimmer of hope amid their clamour over his suitability.

The Dutchman will be displeased at how his side have performed during his second campaign at the helm. Crashing out of Europe’s top table at the group stage and failing to defend their Carabao Cup winners’ status, Ten Hag’s side are also sitting in sixth in the standings – eight points behind fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

At the bare minimum, the Dutchman will need to secure Champions League football for the 2024/25 campaign in order for his position at the club to be deemed safe. Thanks to Manchester United’s inconsistencies in performances and results, the likelihood of managing a top four finish is becoming increasingly scarce, leaving Ten Hag’s post at risk.

In terms of Ten Hag replacements, The Athletic’s David Ornstein, during his weekly Q&A, suggested that England boss Gareth Southgate is among those admired by the club’s boardroom bosses thanks to his close links to INEOS’ Dave Brailsford. The Three Lions custodian, however, has suggested that he remains committed to his international duties amid links to the 20-time domestic champions.

Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Gary O’Neil is also of interest, but in the form of a coaching role at Old Trafford. That said, GIVEMESPORT have been told the Englishman is ‘unlikely to be interested' given this season’s success at Molineux.

Erik ten Hag - Managerial Statistics (23/24) Competition Matches W D L Points per Match Premier League 29 15 3 11 1.66 Champions League 6 1 1 4 0.67 FA Cup 4 4 0 0 3 Carabao Cup 2 1 0 1 1.50

Sheth – INEOS Surely Looking for Ten Hag Alternatives

Sheth has suggested that the outcome of Ten Hag’s future will remain a private matter until the end of the season, though links to potential replacements are still going to come to the fore. The Sky Sports reporter also revealed that the INEOS chiefs will be doing ‘due diligence’ on all players – but members of the coaching staff, too.

As such, Sheth believes they will have a plan in place should Ten Hag face the axe, meaning they will already be looking for alternatives amid an insipid season for the former Ajax boss. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said:

“I think we're going toget these links from now untilthe end of the season, until there's clarity on Erik ten Hag’sposition. But with INEOS coming in, they want to build a structure first and foremost, but let's not make any bones about it. They will be doing due diligence on every scenario, be it on the playing side, but on the coaching side as well. “So they'll have a scenario ifErik tenHag is not the manager next season. They've got to start looking for alternativesnow surely. So, there'sthe option that Erik ten Hagwill be the manager at Manchester United next season. He's still under contract for another season. So,I don't think anything will come up publicly before the end of the season.”

Man Utd Eyeing Double Everton Swoop

For the club, this summer offers the perfect opportunity for a fresh start. Ratcliffe and his team, who will be overseeing the football operations, are already planning for a jam-packed summer transfer window and two of Everton’s star men are nearing the top of Manchester United’s priority list.

In the hope of bolstering their squad for next season, Jarrad Branthwaite and Andre Onana of Everton have been identified as top targets. Testing the resolve of the Toffees may be where United’s pursuit of the Everton duo fails, however, given Sean Dyche and Co. will be reluctant to see either depart Goodison Park.

With Casemiro now showing signs of his age, securing Onana – a midfield battler with age and Premier League experience on his side – would be wise. Manchester United will face stern competition for his signature, with Arsenal also keen admirers of the Belgian international, per TEAMtalk.

And although Branthwaite, 21, would command a substantial fee, the Manchester-based outfit are poised to go 'all out' in pursuit of his services this summer, according to reports. The club's options in the heart of defence are beginning to thin thanks to injury problems and contract situations and the Everton star, thanks to his age, could be the perfect partner for Lisandro Martinez.

