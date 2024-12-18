Manchester United are thought to be in the hunt for Atalanta's central midfielder Ederson this winter, according to reports - with the Brazilian's name 'constantly being mentioned' among the Old Trafford top brass ahead of a potential move.

Ederson was a mainstay in Atalanta's team last season, having made 53 appearances for the Italian outfit across the campaign - and with over 100 outings for Gian Piero Gasperini's side, he has garnered plenty of suitors. Contrastingly, United's woes have seen them target stars who would fit directly into Ruben Amorim's plans - with Ederson being touted as one of those.

Report: United 'Constantly Mentioning' Ederson

The Red Devils are in the market for a 'box-to-box' star

The report from Sky Sports France states that, despite the Red Devils wanting to finalise moves for a striker and a left-back, a central midfielder is also on the cards.

Ederson's Serie A statistics - Atalanta squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 1,335 3rd Goals 2 =5th Dribbles Per Game 0.6 6th Tackles Per Game 1.1 8th Interceptions Per Game 1.1 =4th Match rating 7.00 5th

Mason Mount's injury has seen a box-to-box midfielder become sought-after by INEOS chiefs for the next transfer window, and Ederson's name is 'constantly being mentioned' among the top brass at Old Trafford, as the club bid to strengthen their engine room ranks.

Ederson joined Atalanta back in July 2022, and with the club losing just four games in all competitions this season - including wins in each of their last 10 Serie A games on a run dating back to the end of September - Ederson has been a huge part of that revival.

In what is now his third season at the Bergamo-based club, Ederson was key in Atalanta's run to the Europa League trophy where they lost just once in 13 games, alongside notching a fair goal tally in Serie A with six strikes, and also playing a prominent role in their run to the Italian Cup final.

United could look to take advantage of that strong form by offering Ederson a place in the Premier League. There is no doubting the Brazilian's talent, where he has been called 'extraordinary' before - and this past calendar year has seen the tenacious star take off massively for the Serie A club.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ederson has made two caps for Brazil's national team.

With United's midfield woes having been proven to be poor in recent seasons, Ederson's hard-working manner could spring them into life with the former Salernitana man being the catalyst for change.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 17-12-24.