Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies continues to see his future up in the air with his contract up at the end of the season - and former Manchester United scout Mick Brown has stated that he has heard the Red Devils will 'definitely' be among the interested sides for his signature.

Davies joined Bayern's first-team in 2019, and hasn't looked back since with 205 appearances for the Bavarian side, with the 'world-class' defender scoring 11 goals in the process and winning four Bundesliga titles with the club during his stint in Germany. But with his contract up at the end of the season, he could be on his way out - and United are a club who have been linked.

Alphonso Davies 'Definitely' on Man Utd Radar

The Canadian left-back could make his move to the Premier League

That has led Brown to claim that he has heard they are interested in the Canada national team star on a free transfer, detailing not only Davies' talents, but Luke Shaw's inability to stay fit for long periods of time as a huge factor.

Alphonso Davies's Bundesliga statistics - Bayern Munich squad ranking, 23/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 29 =5th Assists 5 =7th Clearances Per Game 1.3 6th Tackles Per Game 1.6 =4th Interceptions Per Game 0.9 =5th Match rating 7.13 =4th

The England star has failed to feature for the Red Devils so far this season and speaking to Football Insider, the former United scout revealed Davies was on United's shortlist as a result, saying:

“I remember when he came to Bayern Munich. From what I’ve seen of him, he’s a very exciting player and he’s a top left-back, but you do have to question why Bayern are letting him leave for free. “Because he’s available for free, I’ve heard United will definitely be among those interested. A left-back is on their list of targets and the opportunity to sign a big-name player there is something I’ve been told they’re keen on. “Luke Shaw is such an influential player when he plays for United or England. United have missed him, but I’m getting fed up of being told he’s back soon and then he never is. I feel so sorry for the lad."

Shaw only featured in 12 Premier League games last season, whilst back-up left-back Tyrell Malacia hasn't featured for United since the end of the 2022/23 campaign in any competition - which has led to right-back trio Diogo Dalot, Noussair Mazraoui and Aaron Wan-Bissaka all featuring in that role over the past few seasons.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alphonso Davies has 65 caps for Canada, scoring 16 goals.

If Davies does move to Old Trafford, it will see the club look much more dangerous on the left-flank due to his pace - which could unlock the best out of Marcus Rashford.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 24-10-24.