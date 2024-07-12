Highlights Don't mess with Khamzat Chimaev, as he's a force to be reckoned with in the UFC world.

That message was lost on one influencer, who tried to fight him and got dropped within a minute.

Chimaev's return to the Octagon is uncertain, meanwhile, with Dana White having "no clue" when he'll really return.

Note to self: Stay away from Khamzat Chimaev.

You know, it's a simple note. Take me, for example, I stay away from Khamzat Chimaev pretty much every day of my life, and have only been around him when the UFC unveiled him to select media on Fight Island during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. And, even then, I knew this dude wasn't one to be messed with. In fact, he was arguably the most intimidating fighter on the UFC roster.

John Phillips and Rhys McKee learned that the hard way, and Chimaev beat both those guys within 10 days of each other, having barely even gotten hit once in the process. Since then, he's built up a pro MMA record of 13 wins (6 KOs and 5 submissions) with wins over Gilbert Burns, Kevin Holland, and Kamaru Usman.

You'd think that's enough to know that, if you're a normie and can't fight at an elite level, then maybe you should leave someone like Chimaev alone? Well, we have influencers in this world to prove you wrong.

Related The Curse of Khamzat Chimaev Khamzat Chimaev has had the worst luck making it to fight night.

An Influencer Tried to Survive One Minute With Khamzat Chimaev

The results are horrific

Fortunately, we have influencers in this world to prove everyone wrong. There are people who are either deluded enough to think they can hang with Chimaev in a fist-fight, or foolish enough to think it's a good idea to film it just for the sake of content.

Luckily, boys and girls, we can all watch that content right now.

Check this out:

Khamzat Chimaev's Future Has Long Been Uncertain

Even Dana White has "no clue" when Chimaev will be fighting fit

Because of long COVID and other apparent health issues, Khamzat Chimaev has not fought since his majority decision win over Usman in 2023 in Abu Dhabi. He was supposed to fight the former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker on June 22 on the UFC's Saudi Arabia card. However, he withdrew from the contest due to illness and was replaced with Ikram Aliskerov.

There is, though, a small chance he could be fighting fit for October 26 when UFC returns to Abu Dhabi for UFC 308 at the Etihad Arena. The card is yet to be constructed, and is without a main event. Should Chimaev be fit, he'd be a prime choice for a headline spot, or co-main at minimum, due to his competitions in the past in Abu Dhabi, and popularity in the region.

But, according to UFC boss Dana White, nobody should hold their breath waiting for a Chimaev announcement. Speaking to reporters last month, White said he has "no clue" when the Swedish-Russian fighter will next fight.