Ingrid Martins pulled off one of the best tennis shots seen this year at the Bad Homburg Open.

The Brazilian star was playing in a round of 16 doubles match with her Belarusian teammate Lidziya Marozava at the WTA 250 event.

The pair were forced to a tiebreaker by Norway’s Alexandra Panova and Ulrikke Eikeri, eventually triumphing 4-6, 6-3, 12-10.

The moment of the match came when Martins hit an incredible behind-the-back winner during a rally.

Ingrid Martins hits amazing behind-the-back winner

Martins reacted quickly to a fierce shot from her opponent, letting it bounce as she quickly turned her body to return the ball with her back to the net.

Miraculously, her tactic worked, with the Norwegian pair unable to find a response to Martins’s lightning quick reaction.

The 26-year-old looked as perplexed as her opponents, staring at the court to double-check the ball was in.

She then high-fived Marozava, with the pair still laughing about the shot as they resumed play.

It’s not known whether Martins intended to pull off one of the shots of the year, or whether it was down to pure luck. But either way, it will go down in history.

Have a watch of the moment in the video below.

Video: Watch Ingrid Martins pull off behind-the-back shot

Who is Ingrid Martins?

Martins mainly plays on the ITF Circuit in singles, winning four tournaments in a fruitful period between July 2019 and February 2020. She has not earned any titles since then, however.

Instead, the Brazilian has recently found more success in doubles tournaments on the WTA Tour.

Martins first entered the world top 100 for doubles in December 2022, one month after winning a WTA Challenger tournament in Montevideo.

She subsequently made her Grand Slam debut at Roland Garros, reaching the second round alongside Iryna Shymanovich of Belarus.

Martins is now ranked 73rd in doubles, having dropped one place from her career-high standing of 72nd.

Her next match with Marozava at the Bad Homburg Open is their quarter-final encounter against Ukraine’s Nadiia Kichenok and Poland’s Alicja Rosolska on Thursday.

It remains to be seen whether the pair will be competing at Wimbledon, which gets underway on Monday July 3.