Ruben Amorim has confirmed Victor Lindelof will soon be available for Manchester United, a massive boost for the Red Devils amid a defensive injury crisis. The Swedish defender has been sidelined since November's international break.

Lindelof, 30, suffered a groin injury while representing Sweden in a 2-1 win over Slovakia in the UEFA Nations League (November 16). He's missed United's last four games across competitions but is close to recovering.

The veteran centre-back will miss the Nottingham Forest game today (December 7) as Amorim tries to get his side to bounce back from a 2-0 defeat to Arsenal. However, Lindelof could be fit to face Czechia outfit FC Viktoria Plzen in the UEFA Europa League five days later. He is on the brink of returning to full fitness.

Amorim, who knows Lindelof well from their time playing together at Benfica, told reporters (via The Standard):

"Victor returned to training but is not available for tomorrow. Maybe the next game, he will be available."

Victor Lindelof Manchester United Career Appearances 266 Goals 4 Assists 7 Trophies FA Cup and League Cup

Lindelof ran into several fitness issues last season but helped with injuries to Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, and the now-departed Aaron Wan-Bissaka by filling in at right and left back. Amorim hasn't been able to use the Swede, who earns £120,000 per week, since replacing Erik ten Hag in November, but he'll likely move into central defence in his new coach's 3-4-3 formation.

Kobbie Mainoo and Lisandro Martinez return for Manchester United vs Forest

While Lindelof will miss Manchester United's clash with Forest, Amorim will have Kobbie Mainoo and Lisandro Martinez available. The duo sat out the Red Devils defeat to Arsenal midweek due to suspension but are back for Nuno Espirito Santo's high-flying Tricky Trees visit to Old Trafford..

Mainoo is expected to play a key role under Amorim in the Portuguese's midfield. The 19-year-old's return will allow captain Bruno Fernandes to move into attack after playing in a deeper role against the Gunners.

Martinez could be set to return to Amorim's lineup against Forest but faces fresh competition for a starting berth as Leny Yoro made his long-awaited debut against Arsenal. The French defensive starlet came off the bench at the Emirates after spending over four months on the sidelines with a foot injury.

Manchester United head into the game sitting 13th in the league and will be looking to get back to winning ways against a Forest side who sit seventh. Amorim suffered his first defeat since replacing Ten Hag midweek after warning beforehand that 'a storm will come'.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 07/12/2024.