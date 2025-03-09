In the Premier League this weekend, the biggest game – on paper at least – is Manchester United vs Arsenal. It has been a dismal season for the Red Devils and the Gunners are probably out of the title race, but with the history between the two clubs, it could still make for a tasty encounter.

That said, both teams are ravaged by injuries. Senior men such as Lisandro Martinez, Amad Diallo, Luke Shaw, Mason Mount, Kobbie Mainoo, and Jonny Evans are all out for Ruben Amorim – while Harry Maguire and Manuel Ugarte are also doubts.

As for Arsenal, Mikel Arteta's front-line has been decimated at a vital point in the season with key forwards Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli all out with long-term injuries.

However, in exciting news for the Gunners, one of those players has been spotted travelling with the club up to Manchester. Indeed, footage that has emerged online appears to show Martinelli with the squad.

Martinelli Spotted With Arsenal Squad in Manchester

Wasn't expected back until April

It remains to be seen if he will play any part, but it's certainly positive for the club that the Brazilian is evidently edging closer to a return. Still, it will come as a shock to many fans to see him in Manchester.

After all, Martinelli is not expected to return until after the March international break, with early April viewed as a realistic target date. Arteta was coy about the player recently in the press, though, so perhaps he could be ahead of schedule. The Spaniard said:

"I think so [back after the international break] but, again, let's see how they evolve in the next few weeks to make the right steps and then after that, they've been out for a long, long time, so we're going to have to integrate them as well gradually. "They're evolving well, but they're still a bit far. We have a meeting tomorrow to discuss where they are, especially Gabi, who probably has a chance before Bukayo to come in, but how soon that is, we'll have to see how it evolves in the next week."

The Gunners take on Man United at Old Trafford this weekend, PSV in the Champions League, and then Chelsea in the league next Sunday before breaking for international football. They return on 1 April at home against Fulham.

