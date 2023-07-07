Tennis star Paula Badosa was subjected to an awkward post-match interview after being forced to retire from her second-round Wimbledon match.

Due to an ongoing stress fracture flaring up, Badosa handed Marta Kostyuk the game on Court 18 today.

Before calling it quits, the Spaniard was losing 6-2, 1-0 to the 21-year-old Ukrainian.

Following the confirmation of the flare-up, Badosa has revealed that she will not be able to play her second-round mixed doubles match with Grecian boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas tomorrow.

However, it seems like an unnamed reporter had missed the memo and didn’t know that the 25-year-old had retired from the match earlier that day.

Paula Badosa's awkward exchange with journalist

In the video posted via BBC Sport, the sports journalist opened his line of questioning by congratulating Badosa on her ‘victory’ over Kostyuk.

In the awkward exchange, the New York City-born star corrects the reporter and tells him that she “lost”.

Unfortunately, the interviewer did not acknowledge the tennis player’s answer and instead ploughed on to ask her about her fitness and confidence levels.

“For your information, I just lost,” she stated. “I didn’t win. So, yeah.”

The mediator then doubled down on the statement by confirming that Badosa had indeed lost her match.

When asked again about her fitness levels, Badosa stated: “Well, I’m not feeling at my best form. I just retired, so yeah. I wish I could feel better.”

Have a watch of the awkward exchange in the video below.

Paula Badosa confirms she is officially out of Wimbledon

Elsewhere in the press conference, the 35th-ranked player told journalists that she wouldn’t be able to continue in the tournament.

She said: “No, no, I won’t be able. The injury is the same as I have been struggling the past weeks.

“It’s the stress fracture. I tried my best to try to play here, but yesterday when I woke up I already, after my first-round match, felt it again. It’s a little bit worse.

“So I will need a few days off and talk to my team and see what I do in the next days and the next weeks.

“The first match I was pretty happy because I felt OK. After the match, I spoke with my team, and I was, like, it wasn’t very bad.”

The awkward exchange has since gone viral, and fans have chimed in to have their say on the tricky moment.

One user wrote: “Uh, one would think that if they're going to interview a player, the least they can do is the very basic of research and actually know the results of the match.”

Another said: “Awkward and similar moments happen a little too often. A rebrand in tennis media is needed.”

A third commented: “He might have apologised for his mistake instead of just pressing in with a poor question.”

Badosa and Tsitsipas were due to face American duo Austin Krajicek and Jessica Pegula in the second mixed doubles round. However, due to the Spaniard's injury, this match has now been cancelled.