A football injury analyst expects Bukayo Saka to be sidelined for 3–4 months after the Arsenal star underwent hamstring surgery.

Mikel Arteta was handed a massive headache when Saka pulled up with an issue in a 3-2 win over Crystal Palace in the League Cup (December 18). He was forced off in the first half and left Selhurst Park on crutches, and fears grew that the English winger had suffered a serious injury.

The Gunners boss confirmed Saka's hamstring injury and said he expected to be without the England international for more than two months. This means the attacker could be out until March, missing massive games against Manchester United in the FA Cup (January 12), Tottenham Hotspur (January 15) and Manchester City (February 2) in the Premier League.

Saka was flourishing for the North Londoners with nine goals and 13 assists in 24 games across competitions. It will now be up to the likes of Gabriel Jesus to step up in his absence.

Injury Expert: Saka Could Miss Up To Four Months

The Arsenal Star's Season Could Be Over

Football injury expert @physioscout on X has given his take on Saka's injury and how long Arsenal could be without their right-winger. It doesn't make for good reading for Gunners fans:

Typically we see a recovery time of 3-5 months after hamstring surgery depending on the location, type & size of the tear. Based off what I’ve seen, Saka should be out for around 3.5-4 months.

If Saka were to be sidelined for four months, it could put him at risk of missing the rest of the season, which concludes in May. This would be disastrous for Arteta, whose side is still competing in the title race with Liverpool.

The Gunners displaced Chelsea in second place with a 1-0 win over Ipswich Town on Friday (December 27), moving to within six points of the leaders but having played a game more.

Big Chances Created in Premier League This Season Player Appearances Big Chances Created Goals Assists 1. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) 16 20 5 10 2. Cole Palmer (Chelsea) 18 13 12 6 3. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 17 11 16 11 4. Son Heung-min (Tottenham) 15 11 5 6 5. Matheus Cunha (Wolves) 18 11 10 4 6. Lucas Digne (Aston Villa) 18 10 0 2 7. Bruno Fernandes (Man United) 18 9 4 5 8. Leif Davis (Ipswich Town) 18 9 1 2 9. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) 16 9 0 4 10. Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) 16 8 10 2 11. Declan Rice (Arsenal) 16 8 1 3

Saka has missed just 10 of 172 games in all competitions over the past three seasons. He's crucial for his side on the goalscoring front and is the Premier League's best chance-creator. Thus, Arteta has been considering finding a replacement in January to help ease the situation.

All statistics courtesy of StatsMuse - correct as of 28/12/2024.