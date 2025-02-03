A football injury expert has predicted how long Lisandro Martinez will be out for after he was stretchered off during Manchester United's 2-0 loss to Crystal Palace and it's not good news for the Red Devils. Ruben Amorim's side faced off against the Eagles at Old Trafford on Sunday and they were put to the sword by a Jean-Philippe Mateta brace.

The result marked their seventh loss in 13 Premier League games following the Portuguese boss' arrival in November. It's left them in 13th and continued their struggles so far this campaign. Despite only arriving several months ago, Amorim is one of the favourites to be sacked next in the Premier League. Things have gone from bad to worse, though, after Martinez was stretchered out of the game in the 82nd minute.

The defender was battling against Ismaila Sarr in the 76th minute when he picked up what appeared to be a knee injury. He couldn't continue and was carried off of the pitch in tears moments later. Considering how emotional Martinez was, things don't look good and an injury expert has now predicted how long he'll be out and it's not good at all.

Related Lisandro Martinez Stretchered Off After Suffering Injury in Man Utd vs Crystal Palace Martinez has previously had bad luck with knee injuries and could be set for another lengthy spell out.

Injury Expert Predicts Martinez Will Be Out For Nine Months

There's concern the injury is ACL related

Shortly after Martinez was forced off against Palace, injury expert Physio Scout on X (Twitter) jumped onto the social media site to share their thoughts about the setback for the defender and revealed how serious things could be. Having analysed footage of the incident, they claimed the injury looked like it could be related to the ACL and that's not good news for the centre-back or United. The expert then went on to say that if that proves to be the case, Martinez will likely be out of action for nine months at the very least.

There is still a slight glimmer of hope for all involved, though, as the expert also revealed that there is still a chance the injury is a bone bruise or related to the meniscus rather than the ACL. Time will only tell.