Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori has picked up an injury on international duty with Italy, having 'hobbled off' late in the second half of their clash with Germany in the Nations League on Thursday evening - and one injury expert has stated that he could be out for up to six weeks, whilst there is a chance that the Italian defender may have even picked up an ACL injury.

The report by X account, @PhysioScout, stated that with Calafiori's body weight landing over his left knee as he slipped on international duty with Italy, it may have 'stressed' the medial side of his knee, and thus that brought about a concern for an MCL (Medial Cruciate Ligament).

Whilst there is an extremely small concern for an ACL injury, there is more concern for just a contusion, or bone bruise injury - and if that is the case, Calafiori could be injured for less than a week. However, if the MCL injury is more serious, Physioscout believes that at worst, Calafiori could be out for up to six weeks, which could essentially rule him out of action until the latter stages of the season for Mikel Arteta's men.

Such an injury would see the former Bologna centre-back miss their upcoming Champions League quarter-final clash with Real Madrid, which is the only realistic chance of silverware this season for the Gunners - whilst clashes away at Everton and Ipswich Town would also see Calafiori miss out on any playing time, with the club looking to secure a Champions League spot.

They currently sit 11 points clear of sixth-placed Newcastle United, with fifth-place in the Premier League extremely likely to gain one of UEFA's coefficient spaces, and thus qualification into the Champions League. That leaves Arsenal needing six wins to secure a spot in next season's tournament, though that could become a more difficult proposition with Calafiori out of action.

Myles Lewis-Skelly would be the immediate addition to their backline in that case, whilst Jurrien Timber and Kieran Tierney could also play at left-back in his absence - though less squad depth is always a negative for Arteta, who has seen various stars injured in the second half of their league campaign.