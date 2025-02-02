Arne Slot’s Liverpool retained their spot at the summit of the Premier League table with an all-crucial 2-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon – and an injury expert has predicted how long Trent Alexander-Arnold will be sidelined for after picking up a second half injury.

The Englishman, widely regarded as one of the best defenders in world football, completed the right-hand sided triangle alongside Mohamed Salah and Ryan Gravenberch on the south coast – and completed a 70-minute cameo before pulling up with an issue.

Replaced by youngster Conor Bradley as a result, the 26-year-old’s nightmarish afternoon came to an end. That was much to the relief of the away contingent, who have become increasingly perplexed at the Englishman’s performances of late.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alexander-Arnold is ninth in Liverpool’s all-time assist list with 87 in 341 appearances.

Although fans are still waiting to learn the severity of Alexander-Arnold’s injury – and thus, how long he will have to spend on the treatment table – an injury expert has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to predict how long it will take for the defender to be back in action.

“Trent Alexander-Arnold went off in the second-half with an upper leg injury,” he wrote before suggesting that it looked like an injury to the Real Madrid-linked star’s quadricep muscle. “Based off where he was palpating, as well as the physio’s test, it seems to be a quad injury.”

Close

“Nothing to indicate a serious injury based off the game footage, and Slot added that he “felt something”. Unlikely a cork/contusion with that description, it’s more likely a quad strain or just general tightness."

Potential Recovery Times: If quad tightness: Less than a week. If quad strain: 2–6 weeks.

Against Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Hotspur in the League Cup, Slot’s men have a one-goal deficit to overthrow this coming Thursday – but the injury expert has suggested that Alexander-Arnold, irrespective of whether the injury is a strain or just irregular discomfort, is likely to miss out on their clash with the north Londoners.

“If I were to estimate, it’s probably more likely just quad tightness. Even if it is just discomfort, he’ll be racing the clock to make Liverpool’s clash vs Spurs."

Speaking in the aftermath of picking up three points on the road, Bergentheim-born Slot suggested that the 33-cap England international had asked to be substituted. “The situation was he said to me ‘You have to take me off'. He sat on the floor, and we took him off.

"He felt something, I cannot tell you exactly what it is and how bad it is because we are one hour after the game. But it’s never a good sign if a player is asking for a substitution. I would be surprised if he plays on Thursday, but let’s hope he’s back with us as soon as possible.”