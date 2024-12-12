Liverpool are hopeful that defender Ibrahima Konate could return before the end of the year, providing a major boost for Arne Slot’s backline, according to journalist David Lynch.

The French defender suffered an injury in the Reds’ 2-0 win over Real Madrid last month and has missed the last three games, including their 1-0 victory at Girona in the Champions League on Wednesday.

While there was no word from Slot on when Konate might be able to return, Lynch has now suggested Liverpool are hopeful that his setback is not as lengthy as initially feared.

His report indicates there is 'real hope' the centre-back could return by the end of the month, despite earlier concerns he might miss up to six weeks of action.

Konate has been a key player for Liverpool’s backline this season, making 18 appearances in all competitions, scoring twice and providing one assist.

The 25-year-old’s partnership with Virgil van Dijk has been crucial to Liverpool’s title challenge, with the Reds conceding just 11 goals in their first 14 Premier League matches.

Liverpool were given an unexpected period of rest after their Everton clash was postponed last weekend and will be aiming to extend their lead at the top of the table against Fulham, who have managed just one win in their last four matches.

The Reds have been boosted by the returns of Alisson and Diogo Jota ahead of their Fulham clash, though only the goalkeeper was included in the 19-man squad for Girona.

Elsewhere, doubts remain over Federico Chiesa’s availability – the Italian missed Monday’s training session through illness and was left out of the squad for the Champions League clash.

The ex-Juventus winger played for an hour for the U21s last week and a possibility remains for him to start on the bench against Fulham this weekend.

Alongside Konate, full-backs Conor Bradley and Kostas Tsimikas remain out and look likely to miss the rest of December.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 12-12-24.