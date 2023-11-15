Highlights Rey Mysterio has undergone knee surgery for the tenth time, leading to a six to eight-week absence from WWE television.

Beloved WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio has undergone knee surgery for the tenth time and is now expected to miss between six to eight weeks of television.

On November 4, WWE travelled to the Middle East to put on their latest Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia. Crown Jewel hosted seven main card bouts, including five title matches, but perhaps the most notable result of them all was when Logan Paul came out on top over Mysterio to win the United States Championship, his first title in WWE.

As many may have expected going in, the social media star’s victory was far from clean, as he used brass knuckles to secure the pinfall over the legendary luchadore. However, the circumstances around the foreign object being introduced into the match were certainly a talking point once all was said and done.

Santos Escobar is set to feud with Rey Mysterio

Initially, one of Paul’s allies had snuck ringside to attempt to deliver the weapon for the heel to use, however this was quickly stopped by LWO member Santos Escobar. Still though, despite Rey’s teammate chasing off Logan’s interfering associate, the brass knuckles still ended up being left on the ring apron for the 28-year-old to use to win the title.

It could easily have been suggested that Escobar had simply done this in the heat of the moment, but recent events on WWE TV would indicate that the former leader of Legado Del Fantasma was growing frustrated with Rey Mysterio, something which was quickly followed up on to begin this week’s SmackDown.

Last Friday night, viewers tuned in for a match between Bobby Lashley and LWO member and Carlito, when the recent WWE returnee was jumped by his opponent and The Street Profits post-match. Interestingly, Santos Escobar had the opportunity to make the save, and instead watched the beatdown take place.

Then, once Rey was checking on Carlito, the animosity bubbled over and Santos attacked the LWO leader. Specifically, the pair were on the apron when Escobar pushed Mysterio against the ring post, lodging his leg in a gap in the steel stairs and kicking them, subsequently giving the former WWE Champion a storyline injury.

Rey Mysterio has undergone knee surgery for the tenth time

Now, we have more information as to why WWE has written Mysterio off of TV, as the 48-year-old has taken to social media to reveal that he has undergone knee surgery for the tenth time. Plus, via Haus of Wrestling, it’s been reported that the surgery is as a result of a torn meniscus that Rey has been dealing with for around three months which has worsened over time.

The buzz generated from Escobar’s impactful heel turn may have to be put on hold due to the unavailability of Mysterio going forward, but this is certainly a good way of allowing Rey to get the medical attention he has needed for some time.

The WWE Hall of Famer is expected to miss between six weeks and two months of action while he recovers, meaning that the former World Heavyweight Champion has almost definitely wrestled his final match of 2023, and will have to wait until next year before he steps into the ring again.

When it comes to the future direction of SmackDown, the storyline could continue in the absence of the Latino World Order leader by focusing on Escobar's interactions with the remaining members of the group.

It’s evident that the unrest between Santos and the group began when Carlito was welcomed in, but it’ll be interesting to see whether he is able to convince Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde to side with him given their obvious history as a team in NXT.