The Golden State Warriors enjoyed a stellar 5-1 start to the season, until they didn’t, where they are now currently in the midst of a six-game losing streak. However, while Stephen Curry has been… well, Stephen Curry, another member of the Bay Area team has been a particular stand out. Thirty-eight-year-old Chris Paul has had to get to grips with learning a new system and style of play since his arrival back in July, but so far, he looks to have made a seamless transition into life as a member of the Warriors. Having held conversations with Warriors’ assistant coach Bruce Fraser, NBA writer Mark Medina relays that CP3 has asked a lot of questions and been very ‘inquisitive’, which may have played a role in how quickly he has been able to adapt to his new roles.

Blockbuster move that sent shockwaves around the NBA

Nobody could quite believe it when the news broke that the Golden State Warriors had engaged in trade discussions with the Washington Wizards for point-guard Chris Paul, and acquired him by trading away perhaps their biggest young asset in Jordan Poole, as well as some other young players, a first-round NBA Draft pick, a second-round pick and cash considerations. This deal came mere days after the 38-year-old was dealt to the Wizards in the trade that sent Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns to team up with Paul’s former teammates, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.

From then on, there was much speculation over what the veteran’s role would be with the five-time champions, with Steve Kerr himself even admitting that prior to the start of the season he was unsure due to having ‘six starters’ on his team. Many wondered whether Kerr would insert Paul into the starting five, having started his first 1,214 games. However, last season the Warriors had by far the best starting five, at least from a statistical standpoint, where they had a net rating of plus-21.9, the best mark among any five-man lineups last year that played a minimum of 100 minutes together. While CP3 did in fact start the 2023-24 campaign, this was as a result of an injury keeping Draymond Green on the sidelines to start the year, and upon his return, Paul’s fate was sealed, and he came off the bench for the first time in his illustrious 19-season career.

Medina – CP3 ‘knows how to play in different roles’

Medina was surprised at how quickly CP3 adjusted to head coach Steve Kerr’s championship-proven system, and to be adaptable to take on, at times, necessary and differing roles. The journalist also gave an insight into a conversation that he had with Warriors assistant coach Bruce Fraser in which he shared that Paul has been ‘very inquisitive’, asking questions to aid his learning of their style of play, while also offering his own suggestions which have been welcomed by the coaching staff as a result of his rich body of work.

“I thought that there would be some kind of push-pull in figuring out how to use Chris Paul, how to make him comfortable and vice versa. And I think that by the end of the season, it would have been good because the Warriors have a championship-core. Chris Paul is a future Hall of Fame point guard. But for this to happen right away, it really shows that they have a lot of talent and Chris Paul knows how to play in different roles. Talking to Bruce Fraser, the Warriors’ assistant coach, recently, he was telling me when I was asking him questions about how he has been able to fit so well with Steph Curry, how has his assists-to-turnover ratio has been so good, he was saying that one, obviously Chris Paul is a future Hall of Fame point-guard, but he's really wanted to try to play our style of play. He's been very inquisitive, asking questions. He shared his own observations on things that he thinks the Warriors can incorporate, and it’s been this healthy balance of him feeding into them, the Warriors taking some of his ideas without making it feel like either party is telling the other what to do. So I think that's really key.”

The adaptable CP3

As a future Hall of Fame point-guard, it is largely expected that Paul should be able to step in and play a variety of different roles seamlessly, should it be necessary to do so. But even the 19-year veteran probably didn’t expect to play so many different roles so early on in the season, starting the 2023-24 campaign as a starter, before being tasked with the responsibility of leading the bench unit, and then being reintegrated back into the starting line-up as a result of Green’s five-game suspension for an on-court altercation with Minnesota Timberwolves’ center, Rudy Gobert.

Chris Paul - NBA Career Statistics (2005-Present) Minutes Played 34.4 Points 17.9 Assists 9.5 Rebounds 4.5 Steals 2.1 Blocks 0.2 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

Despite this turbulence, CP3 has taken it all in his stride with his willingness to do whatever it takes to bring the team success, outweighing anything else. As such, through his first 14 games, of which he has started five times, he is currently averaging 9.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 7.4 assists, shooting 38.9 percent from the field and 30.2 percent from three-point range. While his numbers overall are severely down on his career averages, which is to be expected due to his reduction in minutes, the veteran has made his impact elsewhere, and is third overall in the league for assists-to-turnover ratio, posting an impressive rating of 6.1. Furthermore, the bench unit under his primary leadership boasts the third-best offense in the entire NBA. This is highlighted by their offensive rating of 63.6, and with their defensive rating of 61.4, they have the sixth-best net rating in the league, plus-2.2, with only the Oklahoma City Thunder ranking higher (No. 1 overall) in the Western Conference.

In recent months, Chris Paul has proved himself to be a player who is more concerned about contributing to the team and doing whatever it takes to win, putting that above his individual play and numbers on a stat sheet. As such, his attitude in the locker room has surely been exemplary, and this should only bode well for Golden State as they look to find a way out of their current slump and get back to winning ways. If one person on that roster can help with that, it is CP3, though, he won't be able to do it alone.

