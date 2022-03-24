Highlights Chelsea could deploy an incredible 'youth ranks XI' if they'd kept hold of their best players.

Stars like Germany international Jamal Musiala have gone on to bigger and better things since leaving the Blues.

Other names in the XI include Nathan Ake, Tammy Abraham and Declan Rice.

Chelsea have former top-class youth products here, there and everywhere in English football and beyond. While Reece James has done the business in the famous blue jersey, the club's famous loan system is ensuring that other young stars are getting game time elsewhere.

It's honestly scary to think that the Blues casually recalled Levi Colwill from a truly eye-catching season out on loan with Brighton & Hove Albion, to drop him straight into the first-team squad. Marry that to Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham both flying high in Serie A having come through the Chelsea academy and you'd be forgiven for getting the feeling that all roads lead back to Stamford Bridge.

Such is the level of star quality that our imagination got the better of us, and we decided to draw up what we consider to be the best XI of current players who have come through Chelsea's youth system. The results can be found below.

Best XI of Former Chelsea Academy Players Position Player Current Club GK Neil Etheridge Birmingham City RWB Reece James Chelsea CB Fikayo Tomori AC Milan CB Andreas Christensen Barcelona CB Levi Colwill Chelsea LWB Nathan Ake Manchester City CM Declan Rice Arsenal CM Conor Gallagher Chelsea CM Mason Mount Manchester United CAM Jamal Musiala Bayern Munich ST Tammy Abraham AS Roma

GK: Neil Etheridge

Birmingham City

Ok, don't judge the XI by the goalkeeper because this is admittedly the weakest position in the team, but Neil Etheridge - who has been capped 81 times for the Philippines - still performed soundly in the Premier League with Cardiff City.

Now in his mid-30s, Etheridge currently represents Birmingham City. The shot-stopper was once expected to go on to big things, but his career hasn't reached those lofty heights as he was unable to prevent the Blues from slipping into the third tier of English football.

RWB: Reece James

Chelsea

Reece James joined Chelsea at the age of eight. He progressed through the youth ranks and made his debut for the club in 2019 following a highly successful loan spell with Wigan Athletic. The Englishman has had his fair share of injury problems in recent times but is one of the world's best right-backs when fully fit.

James has made 158 appearances for Chelsea and represented his country on 16 occasions at the time of writing. The full-back is the full package as his solid defensive ability is coupled with his incredible wand of a right foot going forward. He is now the club captain, solidifying his place as the biggest star at Stamford Bridge.

CB: Fikayo Tomori

AC Milan

Fikayo Tomori's Chelsea career might have ended on a whimper, but he's gone from strength to strength since joining AC Milan for £25 million in 2021. The 26-year-old quickly established himself as a regular for the Italian club. He has made over 100 appearances for the Rossoneri since making the move.

He played a pivotal role as AC Milan won the Serie A title in 2022. His performances saw him named in the Serie A Team of the Year. It's widely argued that his move to Italy has scuppered his prospects with the national team despite fans' calls for Gareth Southgate to call up the stalwart for the Three Lions.

CB: Andreas Christensen

Barcelona

Andreas Christensen might only have played in Chelsea's youth ranks at the back end of his development, but he nevertheless fought through the club's loan system to become a regular for the Blues. The Danish defender made 161 appearances for the club and helped them to five trophies before departing for Barcelona in 2022.

His time in Spain has been a mixed bag as he helped the Catalan giants to La Liga glory in the 2022-23 campaign before the Camp Nou outfit flattered to deceive in the most-recent season. The Dane heads into Euro 2024 as part of an exciting Denmark side that many have labelled dark horses.

CB: Levi Colwill

Chelsea

Colwill was outstanding for Brighton & Hove Albion in the 2022-23 season. The Englishman played 22 times as the Seagulls secured a sixth place finish in the Premier League and earned them a Europa League berth. There were doubts surrounding Colwill's future last summer, but he decided to sign a new deal at Chelsea.

The Englishman, who joined Chelsea on his ninth birthday, penned a six-year contract with the club in 2023. Upon signing that new deal, the talented defender told the club website:

"It’s always been an easy decision. As I’ve grown up, all I’ve known is Chelsea. I have spoken to the gaffer, and he has given me assurances, and given me the trust that I needed. Just with simple things like talking to me, making me feel like not just a player, but also a person. It has made a big difference."

With the manager at that time, Mauricio Pochettino, no longer with the club, it remains to be seen where Colwill's loyalties lie. However, he is expected to have at least another decade as a key part of the Chelsea back-line.

LWB: Nathan Ake

Manchester City

Nathan Ake has emerged as one of the Premier League's best defenders in recent years. The Dutchman joined Chelsea in 2012 at the age of 15 and departed five years later. He made the £41 million to Man City in 2020 following an impressive spell at Bournemouth.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Raheem Sterling is the only player in the current Chelsea squad to have won as many Premier League titles as Nathan Ake (4).

After a slow start, the versatile defender is now a pivotal player under Pep Guardiola. He was integral as City won a historic treble in the 2022-23 campaign before also playing a role in the Citizens' record-breaking fourth consecutive Premier League success in the 2023-24 season.

CDM: Declan Rice

Arsenal

Declan Rice joined Chelsea at the age of seven but did not make the grade. He was released at the age of 14 and joined West Ham United soon after. There must be a few members of the club's youth staff kicking themselves for letting Rice go because he's gone on to become one of the first names on England's team sheet and a truly top-class holding midfielder.

The defensive monster became the most expensive English player ever in 2023 when he joined Chelsea's London rivals, Arsenal, in a £105 million deal. That figure has barely been mentioned since as Rice has looked worth every penny as he closed the gap between the Gunners and Man City with many swashbuckling displays in the engine room.

CM: Conor Gallagher

Chelsea

Conor Gallagher established himself as a regular at Chelsea in the 2022-23 season following a series of successful loan spells. The energetic midfielder was even compared to Frank Lampard during his time under Patrick Vieira at Crystal Palace. The French manager told the Evening Standard:

"Conor has this passion for the game when he is on the field like a Ray Parlour, but I would say he has maybe the quality finishing of a Frank Lampard. It is a manager's dream to have a player like Conor because when he is on the field, he will give everything. He is focused, and concentrated and will always give his best. This is something that, for me, is really important."

The box-to-box midfielder joined the club at the age of eight, but his lengthy spell at the club could come to an end soon, with multiple Premier League clubs interested in acquiring his services. He proved to be vital in the 2023-24 season, but the Blues seek funds to improve their Financial Fair play situation.

CM: Mason Mount

Manchster United

Much like James, Mason Mount's step up from Championship footballer to Premier League baller just served to underline his electric skills and ability. His time at Chelsea came to an end in 2023 when he joined Manchester United in a £55 million move.

The Englishman scored 33 times in 195 appearances for the Blues. He won three trophies with the club, including the Champions League in 2021. Since departing Stamford Bridge, his fortunes have taken a downward turn as injury issues kept him on the sidelines for the majority of his first term at Old Trafford.

CAM: Jamal Musiala

Bayern Munich

Jamal Musiala burst onto the scene with Bayern Munich in 2020 and is now considered one of the most exciting youngsters on the planet. The German has scored 43 times for the club and helped them to 10 trophies. His impeccable close control and weaving dribbling style make him almost impossible to dispossess.

Some may not know that Musiala spent much of his youth career at Chelsea. The gifted Stuttgart-born starlet was in the Blues' youth ranks before moving back to Germany in 2019. He is one of the best young players in world football, and he could have even represented England after growing up in London.

ST: Tammy Abraham

AS Roma

Should Chelsea have held onto Tammy Abraham as opposed to signing Romelu Lukaku in 2021? They probably should have given Abraham's success in Italy and Lukaku's woes at Stamford Bridge.

Abraham has scored 37 times in 119 games for Roma and was pivotal in their UEFA Europa Conference League triumph in 2022. His red-hot form upon joining the Serie A outfit has slowed down in recent seasons, but the Englishman is still better than the other striking options the west London club have at their disposal in 2024. Abraham is constantly linked with a move back to the Premier League, so he could come back to haunt his former employers on the pitch one day.

Bench

Jamal Blackman, Trevoh Chalobah, Marc Guehi, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Michael Olise and Armando Broja

Trevoh Chalobah battled his way into Chelsea's first team and has remained in and around the senior squad ever since. The Blues may regret letting Marc Guehi go. The combative defender has thrived since making the £18 million move to Crystal Palace in 2021, as he's now a fully-capped England player.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Callum Hudson-Odoi may not have fulfilled their lofty potential at the time of writing, but have still forged successful careers for themselves. The former impressed during his debut season at San Siro after swapping Chelsea for AC Milan in 2023.

Michael Olise spent six years at Chelsea before leaving at the age of 14. Now 21, he is impressing at Crystal Palace and could now be in line to return to Stamford Bridge in the near future. Armando Broja is a promising forward who could be the answer to Chelsea's striker woes. The Albanian international missed much of the 2022-23 season before spending time on loan at Fulham in the following campaign.

All statistics in this article are courtesy of Transfermarkt (Correct as of 15/06/2024)