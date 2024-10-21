DC United forward Christian Benteke won the 2024 MLS Golden Boot with 23 goals, cementing his place in league history with the hardware, but just that trophy doesn’t encapsulate how historically unique his year was.

The former Belgium international was a singular driving force for D.C., from shouldering all attacking hopes to being the planet the game model orbited around (more on that below).

First, most importantly, the goals. Without them, D.C. United would have been eliminated from playoff contention long before the end of the year.

Benteke kept D.C. United around the playoff line all season long, ultimately falling on Decision Day and narrowly missing the postseason. Benteke is the first Golden Boot winner to not make the playoffs since 2013, when Camilo Sanvezzo’s 22 goals weren’t enough to get the Vancouver Whitecaps over the line.

The 33-year-old was rewarded with a contract extension during the season, keeping him tied to the club through next season with an option for 2026.

Almost more impressive than his Golden Boot win is his utter aerial dominance. Benteke’s 309 (!!!) aerials won was almost THREE times the person who finished second, D.C. teammate Lucas Bartlett (109). Third place, Toronto’s Kevin Long, had only 92.

Player, TEAM Aerials won Benteke, D.C. 309 Bartlett, D.C. 109 Long, TOR 92 D. Nealis, RBNY 81 Musa, DAL 79

It is a staggering gap.

“It’s actually my timing,” Benteke told The Athletic of his aerial prowess. “I’ve played with players that were probably taller than me but I had better timing. I’ve gone up against defenders who were the same size as me or maybe even slightly taller than me but it’s all about timing. And I think this is one of my strengths. A lot of players are good with their head, but maybe they don’t have that timing that allows them to, in a consistent way, always win.”

It’s also the second-straight season Benteke won this category. He had 241 aerials won last year. He has completely shattered previous winners.

FBRef’s aerial data for MLS goes back to the 2018 season. Since, Benteke is the only player to win more than 200 aerial duels in a season. The previous single-season record was 174.

D.C. smartly built their game model around this historic skill, with their long pass share 1st among MLS clubs. They were top-five in MLS in crosses attempted in total as well as crosses attempted from open play.

Though they fell short of the playoffs, 2024 was a transition year for D.C. United. Ally Mackay took over as GM and Troy Lesesne as head coach. The one constant was Benteke, providing the a route through different eras at the club.

There will be more change this winter, with D.C. expected to be among the most active teams this offseason. One thing will remain the same: When in doubt, lump it to the big man.