Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested in replacing Gary O’Neil with Luton Town manager Rob Edwards, Molineux News has reported.

Wolves are reportedly eyeing alternatives after being rejected by five coaches, including ex-Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri and former Chelsea boss Graham Potter.

While O’Neil is set to be in charge against Ipswich Town on Saturday, the Molineux hierarchy are continuing to explore replacements for the 41-year-old, with Edwards now emerging on their radar.

According to Molineux News, the Luton boss is of ‘real interest’ to Wolves, having impressed during his tenure at Kenilworth Road.

He achieved promotion to the Premier League in his first season in charge and avoided the sack despite suffering immediate relegation back to the second tier last term.

Luton are currently 15th in the table, having won just five of their first 20 games in the Championship campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Edwards has won 32 of his 97 games in charge of Luton, managing 1.23 points per game on average.

Despite multiple top-tier managers rejecting the Wolves job recently, Edwards would reportedly be open to taking over at Molineux, having previously played and coached at the club.

The former Wales international, described by Jurgen Klopp as 'insane', made 111 appearances for Wolves as a centre-back between 2004 and 2008 and also worked as an under-23s coach in the 2018/19 season.

Wolves are sitting second-bottom in the Premier League table, having won just twice in their first 15 games under O’Neil, and have the worst defence in the division, conceding 38 goals.

Despite managing just two wins since April, the Molineux hierarchy are not rushing to sack O’Neil as he reportedly retains the backing of the club.

Wolves are instead looking to bolster their squad with fresh arrivals in January, particularly at centre-back, where they have struggled to replace former captain Max Kilman, who joined West Ham in the summer.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Nico Elvedi, Giorgi Chakvetadze and Max Wober are among their potential targets ahead of the winter transfer window.

Related West Ham, Everton and Wolves Battling to Appoint ‘Genius’ Manager It's that time of year when Premier League managers get rid of their bosses and three clubs could be in for Sergio Conceicao

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 13-12-24.