Highlights Attending an NBA Finals game offers fans a unique, unforgettable experience.

Prices for NBA Finals tickets between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks rose significantly.

The cheapest ticket costs $793 dollars.

Attending an NBA Finals game in person is a once-in-a-lifetime-like experience. Fans can witness firsthand some of the most clutch and famous moments in NBA history. For example, fans who saw LeBron James' chase-down block on Andre Iguodala in Game 7 of the 2016 finals can say "I was there!" That moment will be forever etched in basketball history.

Championship ticket prices are always a big talking point during any sport's playoffs. This season, fans will dig deep into their pockets to attend an NBA Finals game between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks.

The cheapest tickets are $793, for Game 1 in Boston.

There is a steady growth in price until a potential Game 6 when the cheapest ticket increases by $597 to $1,827. Interestingly, if there was a Game 7 in the series, the most affordable ticket would be $90 less than the sixth game.

Star-Studded Matchup at Both Ends of the Court

The Celtics and Mavericks have weapons to throw at each other all series long

Fans who are lucky enough to attend a game at TD Garden or American Airlines Center will see a contest filled with stars on both sides.

Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving are dominating the 2024 NBA Playoffs and have been mentioned among the most talented backcourts in NBA History. They can create their shot at any moment. Dončić's signature stepback three proved lethal against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the best defensive team in the league this campaign. Irving has reached deep into his bag of tricks this postseason, weaving his way into the opponent's paint and finishing tough looks at the rim.

Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving 2024 Playoff Stats Category Luka Dončić Kyrie Irving PPG 28.8 22.8 APG 8.8 5.2 3PM 3.4 2.6 3PT% 34.3 42.1 MPG 41.5 40.2

However, if any team can slow down the Mavericks' star guards, Boston is at the top of that list. Jrue Holiday and Derrick White form an elite defensive duo on the perimeter. Their screen navigation skills make it difficult for opposing guards to generate enough space to get downhill or shoot off the dribble.

While most of Dallas' scoring comes from its backcourt, the Celtics' offense stems from Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown on the wing. Both forwards had an exceptional series against the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals. Tatum averaged 30.3 points in the four-game sweep, and Brown scored 29.8 points per game. Derrick Jones Jr. is a capable wing defender for Dallas, but he cannot guard both of the Celtics' wings simultaneously.

Irving returns to Boston with a championship on the line after leaving the Celtics on a sour note in 2019. Fans should monitor this storyline as much as the games, as it will be a big talking point throughout the series.