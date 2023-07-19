In one of the more surprising moves of the transfer window, Manchester United have re-signed Jonny Evans.

The former Leicester City man has joined the club on a short-term deal for part of their pre-season tour and could make appearances in their upcoming matches.

His first stint at United brought no shortage of success, with the defender lifting three Premier League titles with the Red Devils and a Champions League too.

And with Harry Maguire’s future at Old Trafford uncertain after the centre-back lost his status as club captain, Evans might be in line for a longer deal which could see him act as a backup for the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, and Victor Lindelof too.

And that got the team at GIVEMESPORT thinking. Who are some players of the past that returned to their former clubs?

Well, we have assembled an all-star team of players who made moves elsewhere, only to move back to old teams later in their careers.

Now, although Evans has technically returned to United, the 35-year-old might not make another competitive appearance for the club.

So for that reason, we have decided not to include him in this XI.

And the team is incredibly attacking. We have gone for a 4-2-4 formation just to squeeze as many icons as possible into this side.

So, without further ado, here is an entire XI of players who completed returns to their former clubs.

Team of players who made shock returns to their former clubs

GK - Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus)

Italian giants Juventus signed Buffon from Parma in 2001, and the shot-stopper would go on to become a club icon.

The Italian made 685 appearances for the Bianconeri and helped them to lift 10 Scudettos during that time too.

But in-between the appearances and the silverware was a brief stint in France.

Buffon left Italy for PSG in 2018 after his contract with Juventus expired, with the then-40-year-old signing a one-year deal with the Ligue 1 side.

However, after a brief hiatus, he returned to Juventus in 2019, where he would continue to play there for two more years.

Hell, if we wanted to, you could even throw in Buffon returning to Parma in 2021. He’s still playing for his boyhood club now.

RB - Dani Alves (Barcelona)

Brazilian defender Alves joined Barcelona in 2008, and over the next eight years, he would establish himself as one of the best full-backs in the world.

His time in Spain would come to a close in 2016 though, with the defender moving to Italy and signing for Juventus.

A stint at PSG would follow and two years after that he joined Brazilian side, Sao Paulo. But he would find himself without a club in 2021.

Step in former side, Barcelona, who re-signed the defender five years after they had let him go.

He would say goodbye to the club for a second time just a few months later in the summer of 2022, after making 14 more La Liga appearances where he scored once and provided three assists.

CB - Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund)

This is a man who has bounced between two clubs for over a decade.

Before establishing himself as an elite defender at the Signal Iduna Park, Hummels’ football journey started with Bayern Munich.

He joined Die Borussen on loan in 2008, before completing a permanent move to the club the next year.

With Hummels playing regularly in defence, Dortmund would be crowned Bundesliga champions twice in 2010/11 and then the following season as well.

But in 2016, after already purchasing the likes of Mario Gotze and Robert Lewandowski from their rivals, Bayern would spend £30 million to bring him back to Munich.

Three league titles would follow in the time he spent there, but in 2019, Hummels would re-sign for Borussia Dortmund.

He continues to be an integral part of that team and came close to another league title last season only for Bayern to pip Dortmund at the death.

CB - David Luiz (Chelsea)

BAKU, AZERBAIJAN - MAY 29: David Luiz of Chelsea celebrates with the Europa League Trophy following his team's victory in the UEFA Europa League Final between Chelsea and Arsenal at Baku Olimpiya Stadionu on May 29, 2019 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

This could have been Gerard Pique, with the Spaniard starting at Barcelona’s academy, joining United, and then re-signing for Barcelona in 2008.

But we’ve gone for Luiz purely because of shock factor.

Chelsea signed the Brazilian from Benfica in 2011, and the defender would form a key part of the team that won Chelsea their first Champions League.

In 2014, he would join PSG, where he would go on to make 89 appearances and win two Ligue 1 titles.

Luiz even scored against Chelsea in the Champions League in 2015 which helped knock his former side out of the competition.

But then, out of the blue, he would re-sign for Chelsea in 2016.

Under Antonio Conte, Luiz would play a key role in Chelsea’s new back-three formation, helping them lift the Premier League title.

LB - Marcelo (Fluminense)

We have ended up with a trio of Brazilians in defence, but it would be rude not to include one of the best left-backs to have ever played the game.

Marcelo’s career started at Brazilian side Fluminense, but it would not take long for Spanish giants Real Madrid to spot his talent.

In 2007, he would complete a move to Spain and would become one of the best players in the league.

In the time he spent with Los Blancos, Marcelo would lift five Champions Leagues, multiple domestic cups, and his fair share of La Liga titles too.

In 2022, after 546 appearances for the Spanish giants, Marcelo would leave the club, joining Greek side Olympiacos.

But just five months after signing, the full-back would be on the move again and would return to where it all started back in Brazil.

He is still turning out for Fluminense and recently went viral for a lovely bit of skill.

CM - Paul Pogba (Manchester United)

What a player Pogba was on his day. It is just a shame that his day did not come more often in a United shirt.

Pogba left Manchester United in 2012 for Juventus, and he would go on to become one of the best midfielders in the world.

He scored some utterly stunning goals, and his ability on the ball was a massive reason why United were willing to spend £89 million to bring him back to Old Trafford.

Was it worth it? Probably not in hindsight. There were some excellent moments, but Pogba ultimately would not replicate the form and consistency he exhibited while in Italy.

The Frenchman completed another return by moving back to Juventus, but the Serie A side are now reportedly looking to move him on.

CM - Kaka (AC Milan)

Balance in midfield? Overrated in our minds.

We could have gone for Nemanja Matic rejoining Chelsea if we wanted to be sensible, but this is a dream XI. Let’s be outrageous.

Brazilian midfielder Kaka moved to Real Madrid from AC Milan in 2009 after lighting up the San Siro for several seasons.

But the Ballon d’Or winner struggled with injuries during his four-year stay at the Bernabeu, and in 2013, he would return to his former club.

That second spell in Italy would only last a year though, with Kaka going on to join MLS side Orlando City.

RW - Gareth Bale (Tottenham Hotspur)

Bale was unreal in the Premier League for Tottenham, at least during his first spell.

The Welshman’s highlight reel was ridiculous, and in the 2012/13 season, he scored 21 times and was crowned the Premier League’s Player of the Season.

He would then move to Real Madrid and would go on to make 258 appearances for Los Blancos.

But in 2020, in search of more regular minutes, Bale would re-sign for Spurs on a season-long loan.

Eleven league goals would follow from 20 appearances, but he would return to Madrid in 2021 after Spurs only managed to finish seventh in the league that year.

LW - Thierry Henry (Arsenal)

Still regarded by some as one of the best players to have ever donned the club's shirt, Henry joined Arsenal in 1999 from Juventus.

Under Arsene Wenger, he became one of the league’s elite talents, lifting two titles and collecting four Golden Boot awards - the most anyone has ever won.

Gunners fans were heartbroken in 2007 when he left the club for Barcelona, but Henry would continue to excel on the pitch while in Spain.

He spent three years at the Camp Nou before joining MLS side New York Red Bulls. But in 2012, the Frenchman would re-join Arsenal for a short loan spell.

Only four league appearances would come in that time, but no Arsenal fan will ever forget how the Emirates erupted when Henry scored against Leeds.

ST - Didier Drogba (Chelsea)

Speaking of goals that fans will never forget…

Drogba is still regarded as an icon in Chelsea history and left the club after winning the Blues their first Champions League against Bayern Munich.

Not only did he score the equaliser in the final, but he would also dispatch the penalty which won Chelsea the trophy.

The striker left the club shortly after, but would then rejoin the club on a one-year deal in 2014.

Only four goals came during that year, but Chelsea fans did not care. Chelsea and Drogba were crowned Premier League champions that season and supporters got to say goodbye to the icon once again.

ST - Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 11: Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United smiles during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on September 11, 2021 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

The biggest of all homecomings. It just had to be the one to finish on.

Ronaldo’s first stint in Manchester came between 2003 and 2009, during which time he scored 118 goals and lifted three league titles and a Champions League too.

He joined Real Madrid and cemented himself as one of the best players in the world, before then joining Juventus.

But in 2021, when it appeared like he might have been off to Manchester City at one point, the Portuguese attacker re-signed for the Red Devils.

That first campaign was a good one for Ronaldo, who scored 18 league goals. But it was a poor one for United as they ended up finishing sixth.

After Erik ten Hag joined, disharmony followed, and Ronaldo would have his contract terminated in 2022 after a controversial interview.

It was not how it was supposed to go at all.