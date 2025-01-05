Austin FC are a team transformed over the last few months, with their rebuild accelerating this winter.

Less than a week before players report for preseason preparations, Austin are finalizing a club-record deal to sign U.S. national team forward Brandon Vazquez from CF Monterrey while forward Sebastian Driussi is looking likely to leave, sources tell GIVEMSPORT.

Austin will pay a club-record fee in the region of $10 million for Vazquez, sources say. The deal will make Vazquez one of Austin's designated players.

BREAKING: Austin FC are nearing a deal to sign USMNT forward Brandon Vazquez from CF Monterrey, per sources. Just the final details remain. Vazquez, 26, has 14 goals in a year with Rayados.https://t.co/nHRDLVGDmY — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) January 3, 2025

It is the second time in a matter of months the club will set a new club-record, as Austin had just set a new club-record to sign Osman Bukari from Red Star Belgrade for $7 million this summer. It shows the club's ambition to get back to the upper echelon of the Western Conference.

Now, the new attack will revolve around Vazquez and Bukari, but very likely not incumbent attacker Driussi.

Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Driussi is close to being transferred to Argentine club River Plate, sources tell GIVEMESPORT. Pablo Noya first reported the deal was close. Nothing is totally done yet.

Austin won't be done adding to the roster, though. Sources say if Driussi does indeed leave, Austin would intend to add a third designated player this winter. The transfer window in MLS officially opens on January 31 ahead of the first competitive games of the year in February. There is plenty of time to sort another addition.

Austin FC's transformation

Austin FC sporting director Rodolfo Borrell took over in the summer of 2023. As time has gone, he and his staff have been more aggressive at resetting the roster and moving forward. The last two windows in particular.

In the fall, head coach Josh Wolff was fired and Nico Estevez quickly hired. The former FC Dallas head coach and USMNT assistant joined to become the club's second-ever head coach.

On the playing roster, Austin signed Bukari in the summer, as well as center back Oleksandr Svatok and right back Mikkel Desler. Those are three new starters. This winter, Vazquez will become the club's new star forward.

Seven players have already left this winter, with Driussi likely to be the eighth. Fourteen players departed the club last year, including DP winger Emiliano Rigoni, who the club used their once-a-season contract buyout on. Gyasi Zardes was then bought out this winter.

As for incoming, midfielder Ilie Sanchez was signed in free agency, another likely starter. Sources say a rumor suggesting the club are in talks to sign Asier Illarramendi isn't true, though the club will still add plenty more.