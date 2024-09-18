For the first time in club history, LAFC began a season without Carlos Vela on the roster.

It felt off. His presence lingered at the club he was synonymous with for years — his locker still wasn’t cleaned out in the hopes both sides would find an agreement during the offseason — but that agreement never came. Weeks became months and, by the summer, it looked as if the club legend had played his final match and never got a goodbye.

That all changed last week. As first revealed by GIVEMESPORT, LAFC re-signed Vela on the final day that MLS clubs could alter their roster.

“I don’t say this lightly — LAFC is not what it is without Carlos Vela,” LAFC co-president and GM John Thorrington told GIVEMESPORT. “That’s on the field, that’s off the field. It did not feel right not having him here the last few months.”

Vela was the first player signed in club history, announced in 2017 ahead of the team's 2018 debut. He was the face of the club on and off the field, leading the club to instant success and establishing a culture at the club. He won three major trophies — one MLS Cup and two Supporters’ Shields — as well as setting records that still stand today as the best individual season in MLS history in 2019, when he won MLS MVP with a 34-goal, 15-assist campaign.

After nine months away, the king is back in his kingdom. Vela gets the chance to add to those three major trophies, and extend his all-time club lead in appearances, goals and assists.

“We’re really grateful to have him back where he belongs,” Thorrington said.

How Vela's return to LAFC happened

Inside the timeline that ended with the Mexican star re-signing

Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Conversations between LAFC and Vela’s camp continued through the spring, and then more informally as the summer came around. The sides weren’t close on the expectations for a new deal.

LAFC had salary cap constraints to consider. The 35-year-old Vela, coming off a productive 2023, with nine goals and seven assists in just over 2,000 minutes across all 34 regular season games, wasn’t ready to take a cut-rate deal.

“We have had a very open conversation with Carlos, and he’s very open with us on his expectations,” Thorrington said. “It was simply a case of us not being able to find common ground. It was in no way contentious.”

Talks shifted from informal to formal over the last few weeks as it became clear that an agreement could be found. In the end, the deal was completely signed merely three hours before the MLS roster freeze deadline on September 13.

Vela is not a Designated Player on his new deal, and it is also not a TAM-level move, meaning he did end up taking a salary cut compared to previous seasons. The deal includes a club option for 2025, which could be higher than this year.

The former Mexican international re-joins a star-studded attack, led by reigning MLS Golden Boot winner Denis Bouanga and French legend Olivier Giroud. Rising stars Mateusz Bogusz and Cristian Olivera are fighting for minutes, as is the second all-time MLS leading scorer Kei Kamara. The club sits second in the Western Conference as they battle for seeding ahead of the playoffs.

LAFC Remaining Schedule (End of Regular Season) Date Opponent Stadium Competition Wed, Sept. 18 vs. Austin FC BMO Stadium (Los Angeles) MLS Matchday 28 of 34 Sat, Sept. 21 at FC Dallas Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Tex.) MLS Matchday 29 of 34 Wed, Sept. 25 vs. Sporting KC BMO Stadium (Los Angeles) U.S. Open Cup Final Sat, Sept. 28 at FC Cincinnati TQL Stadium (Cincinnati, Ohio) MLS Matchday 30 of 34 Wed, Oct. 2 vs. St. Louis City BMO Stadium (Los Angeles) MLS Matchday 31 of 34 Sat, Oct. 5 at Sporting KC Children's Mercy Park (Kansas City, Kan.) MLS Matchday 32 of 34 Sun, Oct. 13 at Vancouver BC Place (Vancouver, Canada) MLS Matchday 33 of 34 Sat, Oct. 19 vs. San Jose BMO Stadium (Los Angeles) MLS Matchday 34 of 34

Negotiations with a club legend nearing the end of his career are always tricky. The Philadelphia Union just went through it with Alejandro Bedoya last year, too.

“I think it is absolutely my job [to take into account sentimental value],” Thorrington said. “I’m not this ruthless, draconian decision-maker. There are times when we have to make tough decisions, but I’m a fierce protector of our culture. We’re a family club that cares deeply for our players.”

How do GMs balance sentiment with salary cap realities?

“The sentimental side is not an afterthought, it’s at the forefront of my mind,” Thorrington said. “For that reason, it was very difficult to not have Carlos here, despite wanting him to be here.”

Thorrington added: “There was a reason there was not a goodbye this winter or summer — I was still holding out hope that we would be in the position we are today.”

When will Carlos Vela play?

LAFC have eight matches remaining until the playoffs

The last official match Vela played was in December 2023, when LAFC fell in MLS Cup to the Columbus Crew. Thorrington says Vela has kept in shape, but they aren’t yet sure exactly when he’ll make his 2024 season debut.

“We’ll take it one day at a time in how quickly we can get him up to speed and see what he can contribute on the field for us in an important run-in,” Thorrington said.

LAFC have seven regular season games remaining, the first of which is on Wednesday night, Sept. 18, when he’ll address the media before the game and be reintroduced to the fans. The final day of the 2024 MLS regular season is October 19, and LAFC also host the U.S. Open Cup final on September 25.

“This first week will be more informative than any information I have at hand right now,” Thorrington said. “He’s kept himself fit, but you cannot replicate day-to-day training and matches. We’ll get more and more information this week to be able to set that timetable.”