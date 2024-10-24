After the Portland Timbers were thrashed 5-0 at home against the Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Wild Card game on Wednesday, star midfielder Evander criticized the club on X (formerly Twitter).

The highlight of a five-post thread was this line: “Portland fans do not deserve the people who have power over this club. People who say they are men but do not keep their word. People who are only there when the team wins.”

That post on social media wasn't the only disagreement he expressed with the club that night. In the locker room after the match, after head coach Phil Neville and GM Ned Grabavoy addressed the team, Evander spoke up and told Grabavoy he was to blame, multiple sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

GIVEMESPORT spoke with seven sources with direct knowledge of the situation to get to the bottom of the standoff between Evander and the Timbers.

“It’s very simple: This is a contract dispute,” one source told GIVEMESPORT.

There was a contract offer on the table for Evander of $13 million over three years ($4.3 million average per year), per sources. Evander’s current contract pays him an annual compensation of $2.36 million, per salary data released by the MLSPA on Thursday.

That offer would have been the most lucrative contract in club history, with an average annual value higher than current deals for Luciano Acosta and Denis Bouanga. Evander would have been just outside the top 10 highest paid players in the league.

That offer is no longer on the table, sources say.

Sources say Evander’s camp were content with the salary numbers, but insisted Portland inserted a $15 million release clause in the deal. The Timbers did not want to both hand out the richest contract in club history and agree to a release clause.

Another source stresses it’s not just the contract value: Evander and his camp feel the club has broken his trust and he cannot believe any promises. This dates back to the club’s process to sign him originally in 2022. Sources did not specify what promises were broken.

Evander has been among the three best players in MLS this season, exploding for 15 goals and 19 assists in 28 matches (2,459 minutes). It is his second season in Portland after joining as a club-record signing from FC Midtjylland ahead of 2023.

One part of negotiations this summer, Evander’s camp wanted a new contract to start on August 1. The club wanted the new deal to start in 2025. That was just one of many iterations of the talks. Along the way, GIVEMESPORT revealed on September 9 that Portland rejected an offer of $9 million from a Qatari club. Portland would not entertain an offer to sell their star towards the end of the season, after the MLS summer transfer window had long closed so they would be unable to replace him.

Evander prefers to stay in Portland on a new contract, per multiple sources, though another source pointed out the desire to insert a release clause as a contradiction.

Evander confirmed his plan to return in 2025 publicly in that social media thread, posting: “We’ll see you next year.”

Not everyone is so sure exactly how this will all play out.

“He may have played his last game for this club,” one source speculated given the public nature of the dispute. Several other sources disagreed, strongly expressing optimism there’s a path forward for the player and club to continue.

One important relationship amid the drama is Evander and head coach Phil Neville, who took over ahead of the 2024 season.

Sources say the two are very close and have great respect for each other. As contract talks soured, that relationship was key to keeping things moving forward on the field and within the group.

Several sources with direct knowledge of the locker room over the last two seasons described Evander as a great teammate and person.

“Evander is a great kid,” one source said. “It’s the people around him who all want a piece of the cake. He just wants to play.”

At one point this summer when the relationship was particularly tense, the Timbers faced the LA Galaxy . Evander, described by a source as playing mad, delivered a man-of-the-match performance with two goals and an assist. Evander didn’t smile or celebrate either goal beyond embracing teammates. One source says that was deliberate.

Evander puts it away to double the @TimbersFC lead! pic.twitter.com/IY2qNWLhYP — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 19, 2024

That match was on September 19. GIVEMESPORT reported on the Qatari offer and ongoing contract talks 10 days earlier.

This saga and a terrible playoff loss sets up a winter of uncertainty around the Timbers.

“I have always fought and will continue to fight to put this team on top,” Evander said in social media posts. “To the fans, you deserve much more. Thank you for your unconditional support, and we’ll see you next season.”