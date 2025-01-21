A new chapter in the story of both one of the greatest drivers in Formula One history, and the Ferrari team, with its adoring Tifosi and instantly recognisable scarlet red cars, has begun.

Sir Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time world champion, after plying his trade and honing his craft with first McLaren and then Mercedes, will undertake a new adventure for the 2025 F1 season, partnering Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari team.

Hamilton was at Maranello for the first official time yesterday, looking like a Mafia don in a dark blue suit and long overcoat. Taking to social media, he proudly stated: "There are some days that you know you'll remember forever and today, my first as a Ferrari driver, is one of those days. I've been lucky enough to have achieved things in my career I never thought possible, but part of me has always held on to that dream of racing in red. I couldn't be happier to realise that dream today.

"Today we start a new era in the history of this iconic team, and I can't wait to see what story we will write together."

Hamilton even translated the post into Italian, as he begins to come to terms with the language of his new team.

What Happened on Lewis Hamilton's First Day at Ferrari

Photoshoots, meet the teams, and much more for the Brit

After the photoshoot with the iconic Ferrari F40, Hamilton headed to the Fiorano track, where he met up with his new boss, Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur, and CEO Benedetto Vigna.

The traditional 'first-day' photoshoot even had a British feel to it, with overcast skies and drizzle, just to help Hamilton feel that bit more at home!

The seven-time world champion then spent the rest of the day familiarising himself with his new surroundings and getting to know every aspect, and every person, of his new team.