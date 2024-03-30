Highlights Manchester City's success against Inter Milan in 2023 sealed the club's first-ever Champions League win.

Footage has emerged from an upcoming documentary based on the Citizens' historic 2022/23 season.

The clip in question shows what happened inside the dressing room of the Champions League final, with the score being level.

Manchester City's Champions League success in 2023 sealed a historic treble for the English club. Footage has emerged online of what happened inside the Citizens' dressing room at half-time of their European final against Inter Milan in June.

Many expected the final to be a relatively routine victory for City as they came up against an Inter team that had fallen extremely short of Serie A champions Napoli. However, this wasn't how the game played out, with Simeone Inzaghi's side frustrating Pep Guardiola's men for the majority of the contest.

With a stern defence and the capability to spring a surprise on the counter-attack, the Italian giants remained firmly in the game for the opening 45 minutes. Man City have an upcoming Netflix documentary called 'Together: Treble Winners', which includes behind-the-scenes footage of the treble feat in the 2022/23 season.

A teaser clip has surfaced on Reddit showing what happened within the Man City camp during the half-time break in Istanbul. The scoreline at the time was 0-0, with the club's influential midfielder Kevin De Bruyne being forced off through injury.

Man City Stars' Champions League Frustration

Rodri was particularly animated

In the clip, it was immediately evident that the dressing room full of winners was feeling exasperated at the difficult start to the match. Even though the English champions had enjoyed the lion's share of the ball, the leaders of the team were still unhappy that the deadlock hadn't yet been broken.

Spanish midfielder Rodri looked particularly distressed as he threw his arms up in the air and paced up and down. Erling Haaland was one of the more composed players in the moment of frustration. The Norwegian was still in his debut season at the club but was still on hand to offer words of encouragement to his teammates. He reassured his teammates by saying:

"We're going to have this. We're going to win."

It's that sort of confidence that allows the ex-Borussia Dortmund talisman to be ice-cold in front of goal. His manager, Guardiola, also looked to be relatively calm as he adjusted the tactics board and prepared to deliver his final team talk of the season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Erling Haaland has scored 41 Champions League goals in only 37 appearances in Europe's elite competition.

Narrating over the footage, the Spaniard showed understanding of his players' reaction as he claimed: "Emotion is so important in the finals. The big personalities. The big characters. But it's how you approach the moment at half-time, how you overcome."

Related 15 Best Footballers in the World (2024) Who is the best player in the world right now? We look at the 15 players who've shone the brightest over the last 12 months.

Rodri Seals Historic Man City Moment

The Spaniard wrote his name in the history books

Despite his frustration during the half-time break, Rodri was the man who would eventually seal the win for his club. The defensive midfielder found himself in space on the edge of the Inter Milan penalty area and fired a low shot into the bottom corner of Andre Onana's goal.

A late flurry of Inter attacks were thwarted by the brilliant Ederson, and the final whistle signalled a moment in history for the English side. A first Champions League trophy and a historic treble were secured at the same time. The elite mentality of the players and the manager helped them along their way to success.