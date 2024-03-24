Highlights The upcoming fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson is generating controversy and intrigue in the boxing world.

The upcoming fight between Jake Paul, 27, and former unified heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, 57, has made waves within the boxing world, mainly for the wrong reasons, though, it must be stressed.

Two people from completely different worlds and eras coming together in one of the more controversial sporting events of the year. Despite the original thoughts and feelings surrounding the upcoming fight, hearing the inside story about a seven-hour-long meeting between the pair may just change some minds about the upcoming fight.

Jake Paul's Venture Into Boxing

Jake Paul's YouTube background has stuck with him throughout his boxing career. As much as he has tried to separate himself from his roots and outline himself as a boxer to be feared, many people have been pessimistic about his abilities and the hype surrounding him. His record at first glance isn't anything to be sniffed at; nine wins and just one loss, which came against professional boxer Tommy Fury, is a respectable record for someone who arrived into the sport fairly late. However, there are still some from the old guard of boxing who still believe that there is no room for these YouTubers in the professional boxing world.

Mike Tyson's decision to fight Jake Paul

Meanwhile, this will always look like a bit of a confusing fight for Tyson to accept. He has been long retired from boxing, although a great such as himself would never stay too far away from the scene. He has fought in exhibition fights since his retirement, but the main question mark surrounding this fight comes from the 30-year age gap between the pair and the fact that Jake Paul is still an active boxer. There may be an element of proving he still has that fight in him, silencing the doubters or whatever the scriptwriters have in store this time around, but nonetheless, this is still a surprise even with the likes of the Misfits Boxing scene thriving in this age of boxing.

Mike Tyson & Jake Paul's Meeting

The pair reportedly met up for seven hours before the contracts were officially signed, with the rumours confirmed by Jake Paul on his "BS with Jake Paul" podcast.

His co-host Brandon Amato said: "What was interesting too was the dynamic between you guys during that whole shoot.

"In the past, you and Mike have been friendly, but you weren't friendly the whole time. We were there for like seven hours, there was no friendly laughing or giggling, it was like a different mode you guys were in."

The 27-year-old replied: "When you sign the contract, something changes, right? Even if we want to feel that, but it's like we are facing off. Obviously, I love him and respect him so much. I'm honoured to be going into the ring with him, but we are f****** fighting each other."

It's obvious that there is still a close relationship between the pair, with Mike Tyson giving Paul an opportunity on the undercard of his fight with Roy Jones Jr back in 2020, but they both know the mood will be different for the next few months.

What may come as a surprise to some is that DAZN aren't hosting this fight, but in fact, Netflix will be streaming this fight live at no extra cost to anyone with an active subscription. While DAZN are known to stream the likes of Misfits and other non-mainstream boxing fights, this will be yet another dive into the sports scene for Netflix after their ventures into Formula 1 and a rumoured series focused on Premier League strikers.

Jake Paul & Mike Tyson professional records Jake Paul Mike Tyson Fights 10 58 Wins 9 50 Losses 1 6 No contests 0 2

Will this be a new opportunity to present boxing to a wider audience? That is yet to be known, but it certainly gives us the perfect chance to view yet another historical fight at no extra cost.