Orlando City SC had just passed the halfway point of the season, and, well, the year had been a wreck.

After the final whistle of a 2-2 draw against Charlotte FC on June 19, an update of the standings would be unnecessary. You could see where things stood as the camera panned from player to player.

Duncan McGuire, bent over with his hands on his knees, wondering how they failed to win once again. Facundo Torres, sitting alone on the bench after a goal and an assist, was staring ominously into space. The club had completed 18 of their 34 regular season games and had only 18 points to show for it.

Orlando sat second-bottom of the Eastern Conference on points. Dead-last on points per game. Things were bleak.

Somehow, five months later, Orlando are preparing to host the conference semifinal against Atlanta United this weekend. How in the world did that happen?

“It didn’t start the way we wanted, or thought it would be,” GM and CSO Luiz Muzzi told GIVEMESPORT, “(but) we always had confidence.”

Muzzi says there wasn’t one single turning point that jump started the season, but the draw to Charlotte is a good demarcation. After that match, Orlando would go on to win 11 of their remaining 16 games.

“Look at some of the games— We weren’t playing bad,” Muzzi said as he rattles off several results in the spring that they couldn’t believe they lost, from late goals conceded to early red cards. “I can keep going, man.”

New Players Took Time to Adjust

Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

For a team that retained much of its core, there were still key changes that head coach Oscar Pareja and his staff had to navigate. Longtime veterans Mauricio Pereyra, Antonio Carlos and Junior Urso all left, while Nico Lodeiro, David Brekalo and the club’s new highest-paid player Luis Muriel all arrived.

From the outside, two key changes happened as the season went along: Torres hit top form and Martin Ojeda was slotted centrally. It also coincided with Muriel mostly starting from the bench, a difficult decision for any club and one that could negatively impact the locker room.

Orlando City Forwards After June 19th Player Starts (minutes) Goals Assists Facundo Torres 15 (1,326) 11 4 Martin Ojeda 14 (1,002) 3 9 Luis Muriel 2 (432) 3 3

Beyond Muriel, McGuire hasn’t been a guaranteed starter, nor has Lodeiro. Lodeiro hasn’t started a game since the Leagues Cup in July. All three players would have expected to be in the first choice XI, but all have ultimately bought in.

“It’s important that nobody is happy to be on the bench,” Muzzi said. “They all want to play. We don’t want little sheep, they all want to play. But they understand the team is much more than just 11 players.”

Facundo Torres is an Established MLS Star

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

At the top of the roster, Torres is the club’s talisman. He is the star player and the guy who drives the game forward. He scored two of the club’s three goals in round one against Charlotte.

“Facundo is amazing,” Muzzi said. “I don’t think he gets enough credit, he doesn’t get placed on the same shelf as other stars. He belongs there. Not just his quality, look at his work rate. His personality. He’s the complete package, he’s the real deal.”

When Orlando initially signed Torres, it was a coup as the player was expected to go directly to Europe. The highly-talented Uruguayan is still likely destined for a move one day, but has excelled in his three years with Orlando. He signed a contract extension last winter, but there will always be speculation about his future.

“There are always people calling about Facundo,” Muzzi said. “But some have the old notion that you can get any MLS players for cheap, which isn’t the case. But some are serious. If there’s something that makes sense for everybody, it’s just normal in the world of soccer.”

Orlando Focused on MLS Cup Run

Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

Whatever happens in the winter or summer isn’t on the club’s mind. They are focused on the playoff run and continuing the season as long as they can.

Now, after the top three seeds were all upset in the first round, the path to MLS Cup in the East runs through Orlando. After Orlando beat Charlotte FC, they host Atlanta United in the conference semifinals.

“There’s only one team that matters: Atlanta United,” Muzzi said. “The easiest way to lose a game is to look ahead. I’ll say we didn’t expect to be playing at home, but it’s welcomed. We’re focused on Atlanta, they’re playing great. They have a lot of confidence and momentum. It doesn’t matter they’re the No. 9 seed because they’re not playing like the No. 9 seed.”