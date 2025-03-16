Chelsea have pre-agreed a £40m deal to sign Sporting winger Geovany Quenda. The 17-year-old will join in the summer of 2026 and remain with Sporting for the 2025/26 season. Quenda has already passed his medical and will sign a seven-year contract with the option of a further 12 months.

Chelsea moved quickly and secretly to beat off competition from Manchester United as well as to avoid a summer bidding war, with Bayern Munich and Napoli also interested. And they secured Quenda for well below his €100m release clause, which is set at the same number as the one for Sporting striker Viktor Gyökeres.

There was a key difference in the pitch to Quenda between Chelsea and Manchester United. Chelsea view him as a touchline-hugging winger capable of playing on both sides, and a strong fit in Enzo Maresca's system.

By the time Quenda arrives, he'll be one of five senior wingers competing for two spots. Chelsea believe this kind of cover is necessary. Quenda is likely to be deployed on the left at Stamford Bridge given the incoming Estevao Willian favours the right side. It's also the same position Sporting manager Rui Borges currently uses Quenda in.

Chelsea think keeping Quenda at Sporting next season will benefit all parties and give the 17-year-old the opportunity to play Champions League football. Chelsea are on course to qualify for the tournament as well, but Quenda is guaranteed more starts with Sporting next campaign.

In contrast, Manchester United wanted Quenda this summer and were not prepared to wait until 2026. And Ruben Amorim views him as a wingback, the same position the now Manchester United head coach deployed him at when in charge at Sporting.

Quenda, who turns 18 in April, has made 44 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring twice and providing eight assists. That's more than Cristiano Ronaldo, Figo, Nani, Simão Sabrosa and Ricardo Quaresma in their first full seasons at Sporting.

Quenda's football journey began with Damaiense, a modest Portuguese club in the northwest of Lisbon. Yet they almost turned Quenda away because he rocked up to his first session in jeans. Luckily for Quenda, they were so impressed by his dazzling dribbling that they let him train, and it proved to be the beginning of his football journey. Benfica spotted him at a youth tournament before Sporting brought Quenda to their academy aged 13 in 2019.

Quenda Made an Instant Impression at Sporting

Exclusive interview with former Sporting academy coach Fabio Roque

GIVEMESPORT spoke to former Sporting academy coach Fabio Roque, who had Quenda in his under-15 side. Roque first spotted Quenda at Benfica and was often left frustrated watching him score freely against Sporting.

"Geo started at a small club in Lisbon and as soon as he signed for Benfica I started to look at him," said Roque, who now lives in Florida and works as both a coach and football consultant. "Someone in our scouting department told us, 'You've got to see Quenda!' He impressed me right away. He was very good technically, and aggressive with his movement on and off the ball. He was brave and creative.

"After that, I started to watch him more and more. He started winning youth tournaments against us, sometimes single-handedly. And there was a funny moment when he was still at Benfica, but we all knew he was going to join us at Sporting. And he told me, 'Don't worry coach, we'll beat you again today, but this is the last time I'll defeat you!' And we laughed because we knew that, thankfully, he'd be our player soon."

Quenda joined Roque's under-15 team when he was still 13, but when the Covid-19 pandemic hit, games quickly came to a halt. And when the season resumed, he suffered a setback, breaking his arm shortly after returning to action.

"He made his debut and soon after the injury occurred," Roque recalled. "We hadn’t played for so long due to the pandemic, and then, just as we restarted, he broke his arm. It was heartbreaking. I have to say, though, his attitude during the recovery period was fantastic.

"It’s depressing watching your teammates play when you can’t, but Geo showed up on the field every single day just to watch practice and ask questions. Even back then, he had the mentality of a top-level player. He bounced back, and with him back in our squad we became national champions."

Fabio Roque

What Type of Player is Quenda?

Maresca will use him as a winger

Quenda has a unique profile. Under Borges, he has shifted to a left-winger in a 4-4-2 or 3-4-2-1, whilst Amorim deployed him as a right wingback in a 3-4-3 system. And in his early days with Sporting's academy he was actually utilised as a forward.

"He's a very talented kid," said Amorim after Quenda’s debut in the 2024 Super Cup loss to Porto, where the then-16-year-old scored. "He is physically robust, very focused, with his feet firmly on the ground. That's very important. I think he's going to become a great player."

By 16, Quenda was top scorer for Sporting's under-23 team. At 17 years, five months and 26 days, he became the youngest Sporting player to score in the Primeira Liga, netting against Famalicão and surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo’s record.

And Quenda (17 years, 295 days) became the fourth-youngest player to reach 10 Champions League appearances after Lamine Yamal, Youri Tielemans and Jude Bellingham.

This season, Quenda has one of the best dribbling records in the Primeira Liga prompting Borges to call him "the most promising player I've ever" coached. Roque has even higher praise for the 2007-born winger.

"I think if you look at players born in 2007 in world football, there are three that stand out above the rest: Estevao, Lamine Yamal and Geo. All three are so impressive, and two are at Chelsea. It will be amazing to see Geo and Estevao play together."

Quenda is truly two-footed, which is part of his appeal to Chelsea, as well as being fast, physical and exceptional at one-on-one duels. This has led to comparisons with both Milan's Rafael Leao and Arsenal's Bukayo Saka.

"I definitely think one of his best attributes is that he can play with both feet," said Roque, who was assistant coach at Toronto-based York United before relocating to America. "He is a left-footed right-winger but just as comfortable switching sides. This comes easily to him. And he is excellent at protecting the ball, and, of course, he can dribble with it brilliantly as well.

"Chelsea may consider him a winger, but Geo is a tremendous defender – strong and commanding. He loves to defend and that's why his game is so complete and about far more than just travelling with the ball. So I can see him succeeding in lots of positions.

"As a winger, he is creative and explosive. He reminds me a little bit of Rafael Leão because of how he drives forward and works well in tight spaces. And he has the capacity to see and find a pass. But he is arguably more complete than Leão because of his ability to defend. I would say he's most similar to Bukayo Saka, who also played wingback in the early part of his career. And I can understand comparisons with Lamine Yamal, but Geo just covers a lot more ground.

"More specifically, his crossing is very, very strong. He likes to start wide and cut inside, and he excels in tight spaces. I think he can still improve his shooting. I am curious to see how this part of his game develops at Chelsea. As he becomes even more mature, he'll realise the right time to shoot more often and can start adding more goals to his game."

Quenda Set for First Portugal Cap

17-year-old called up for the Nations League

Quenda is on the brink of winning his first international cap for Portugal, having been called up for the two-legged Nations League quarter-final against Denmark this March. He impressed in last year's Under-17 European Championship as Portugal finished runner-up to Italy in Cyprus, and even made the team of the tournament. Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez has said Quenda possesses a "quality that isn't normal at 17".

Roque recalls doing basic shooting drills with Quenda two years ago and admits it's emotional to see how far he's come since. He will be watching intently to see whether Quenda gets his first minutes for his country this month.

"It's crazy as a coach to see my players grow and evolve," said Roque. "It is only a matter of time before Geo makes his Portugal debut. I never played professionally, so it's kind of funny, but I remember teaching Geo to shoot. And this one time, I was showing him a drill to encourage him to hit the ball with his laces. It was all about creating power, with a straight ball flight at difficult angles for the goalkeeper to save, rather than just placing shots in the top corner. During the drill, I scored this amazing goal. It was probably the goal of my life! Geo just looked at me in disbelief, like, ‘What the hell?!’' Now, he's shining for Sporting, and hopefully the national team soon, and yet just two years ago, I was showing him how to shoot the ball with his laces!

"I feel proud and very happy. As a coach, we aren't just teachers but role models. We have to improve our players as footballers but also understand their personalities, stories and sacrifices. And when I see my players on the field, I often remember the moments we had together, and what they had to fight for to get to where they are now, and I cry so many times."

Roque believes Quenda’s success stems from his grounded nature, a trait also noted in Chelsea’s Cole Palmer. The 17-year-old is in no rush to leave Portugal. It wasn't just Sporting who wanted to keep him for an extra season. Quenda is also understood to prefer to stay until 2026 and play Champions League football with Sporting. He welcomed Chelsea's pitch, which aligned with his own development plan.

"The thing to understand about Geo is he's very down-to-earth, and surrounded by good people," explained Roque. "He’s fun, friendly and open to advice. I think he'll thrive off the competition at Chelsea but will want to take things step by step there. And it's perhaps less of a 'shock' to leave Sporting straight away.

"Even now, he still goes back to the Academy regularly to watch other age groups, and all the players know him. Being part of the first team hasn't changed him at all. He was always easy to deal with. Anything we ever asked of him, he just did it without ever making a bad face.

"And he loves football. Geo just approaches every game with the same mentality and passion, whether it's in the street with his friends or against Manchester City in the Champions League in front of 50,000 fans. He plays without fear. I think he's got all the attributes – physical, tactical and mental – to be a top player.

"For example, we played Benfica in a crucial match. It had been a tough week because one of our players picked up a very serious injury in training, so we were all a bit down. Fifteen minutes into the game, we had a player sent off. It was crazy. At half-time, it was 0-0 and everyone was tired. Geo saw me walking over to him, and he could tell I was worried. So he just put his arm against my shoulder and said, 'Coach, don't worry, we're still going to win!'. He scored in the second half and that's exactly what happened. That day, I knew he was special and not scared by any challenge."

By the time Roque left Sporting in March 2023, Quenda was playing for the under-23s, but that didn't stop him sending a special goodbye message via a goal celebration.

"I was at Sporting for nearly 12 years, working with different age groups and when I decided to leave it was the middle of the season. It was pretty emotional," said Roque. "Some of the kids used to call me Paulo Dybala because I'm not very tall and a lefty!

"So on my last day, Geo had a game for the under-23s, and he sent me a message. I still have it, actually. It read, 'Fabio. Don't worry, I'm going to score today and I have a special celebration just for you'. As promised, he scored and then did the Dybala's 'mask' celebration [inspired by the film Gladiator]. He sent me a picture of it. It meant such a lot to me. Geo is the kind of person who doesn't forget about anybody."