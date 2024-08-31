Raheem Sterling's loan move from Chelsea to Arsenal was one of the more intriguing sagas on summer Deadline Day in the Premier League. Having been dropped from Enzo Maresca's first two matchday squads in the top flight, the England winger was in need of a new home as the clock ticked down on the transfer window, but the size of his Chelsea contract made a late move difficult.

Eventually, the player, his parent club and his new club found a solution that all parties will be content with after securing a deal with just 15 minutes to spare before the transfer window officially slammed shut. But how exactly did a loan switch to one of Chelsea's divisional and regional rivals come about? GIVEMESPORT provides the inside story tracking the sequence of events that resulted in Sterling's loan departure to the Emirates Stadium.

Conversation with Maresca

Sterling informed he wouldn't be in matchday squad

Before Chelsea's Premier League opener with Manchester City, Enzo Maresca held a short meeting with Sterling, explaining the decision to leave him out of the Italian's first competitive matchday squad as Blues boss, prompting him to release a well-documented and much-debated public statement. The meeting was civil enough, but Sterling was nonetheless disappointed with how the situation unfolded, having been heavily involved in pre-season and even described by Maresca as an 'important' player at one point during the summer. Sterling believed he tactically suited the new Chelsea manager's philosophy, having excelled in a width-creating role at Manchester City, making the news even more baffling.

The decision to relegate Sterling within Chelsea's first-team squad was ultimately made by Maresca, although fully backed by the club's heirarchy, and the subsequent arrivals of Pedro Neto from Wolverhampton Wanderers and Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid made it clear to Sterling that he would indeed be much lower down the pecking order than his pre-season role had suggested. Sterling was granted some days off in which he trained alone to keep fit, while Chelsea sought exit options on his behalf.

Chelsea's Negotiations

Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Manchester United considered before Arsenal move

Chelsea engaged in two conversations at the same time. The west London side began talking to potential suitors to establish viable options, and simultaneously held discussions with Sterling to work out how they'd potentially settle his Blues contract, with around £70m remaining in wages and bonuses before its expiration date of summer 2027. Sterling was prepared to take a pay-cut upon moving permanently, if Chelsea were willing to compensate some of the potential earnings left on his deal. The Blues were accepting of Sterling's stance, as they'd ultimately be saving on the overall £70m cost of Sterling's due pay over the next three years.

Sterling was offered to Aston Villa. The Midlands club looked at the deal but sporting director Monchi made it clear very quickly that they wouldn't be pursuing it. Crystal Palace then enquired about signing him, but it was quickly judged that any agreement wouldn't be the right fit for the Selhurst Park side or the Three Lions forward. A Manchester United switch with Jadon Sancho moving in the opposite direction was also discussed with Dan Ashworth, but the Red Devils' priority was always to resolve Sancho's situation rather than gain a player in return.

Then Arsenal entered the mix. The north London side had two motivations for doing so at that point. Firstly, Mikel Arteta has a deep appreciation for Sterling's qualities from their time together at Manchester City, when the Gunners boss was Pep Guardiola's assistant. Secondly, Gabriel Jesus and new signing Mikel Merino had both been struck with injury, leading the north London club to consider how they could bolster the squad before the window closed.

Sterling was made aware of Arsenal's interest and was enthused about the possibility of signing for the north Londoners. Mikel Arteta soon made contact with him to pitch the project and the Chelsea attacker made it clear he would be flexible and accommodating over any personal terms in order to make a deal happen.

Last-minute Gunners Move

Deal sheets and midnight medical

By Deadline Day, the prospect of a Manchester United move had completely evaporated. The 29-year-old's options were to either stay at Chelsea or seal a move to Arsenal, but it only became apparent at around 7pm on Friday evening that the Gunners would indeed move forward with signing him. Reiss Nelson's loan move to Fulham helped Sterling's cause - freeing up a spot in Arsenal's squad.

Sterling traveled to London Colney to undergo a medical but was left to wait until the last minute. In fact, Arsenal handed in a deal sheet at 11pm to allow them a further two hours to complete the deal, and the winger's medical didn't start until some time between 11.30pm and 12am. Eventually, the move was completed with around 15 minutes to spare in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Favourable Arsenal terms

Free hit for Gunners - but Chelsea happy too

The last-minute nature of the deal gave Arsenal a strong hand. Chelsea's eagerness to resolve his situation and Sterling's keenness to join the Gunners meant they could negotiate favourable terms. There is no loan fee involved and the London clubs reached an agreement to split his wages, with the Gunners paying no more than half of Sterling's salary for the campaign. It essentially makes the deal something of a free hit for Arsenal - if the move doesn't work out, Sterling is off the books next summer without any fuss.

But Chelsea are happy with the nature of the deal as well. They have at least reduced Sterling's costs until next summer, at which point they will be able to negotiate a permanent fee that will be impacted by his performances during his time with the Gunners. Those negotiations could well be with Arsenal if they decide they want to keep Sterling long-term, or another interested party. The former Liverpool man's contract will still have two years left to run, so they won't be forced into selling for cheap as the prospect of a free transfer looms.

What's Next for Sterling

Arsenal were an attractive proposition to Sterling for a few key reasons. He's excited to work with Arteta again and have the opportunity to play Champions League football, but he also sees it as an opportunity to silence doubters and re-instate himself among the England squad in time for the 2026 World Cup. Sterling feels he's being largely treated as a player past his peak and well into his 30s, but that's far from the case from his perspective. After missing out on a place at Euro 2024, he believes he can be a key player for the Three Lions in two years' time at the World Cup in North America.

Sterling is confident Arsenal's style of play can get the most out of him, while Arteta believes Sterling is capable of getting back to the numbers he produced at Manchester City - between 17 and 28 goal involvements in five consecutive Premier League campaigns, including at least ten goals in all of them. The Arsenal boss also sees the 82-cap international as an outstanding character and naturally positive influence among his squad, despite not expecting to start every game.

It seems both Arteta and Sterling agree they can gain a lot from this deal, with minimal risk involved, and it therefore benefits all parties. Arsenal can gain from Sterling's individual movitations as much as the player himself, while the Gunners get an experienced, established option that will help them compete across multiple competitions.

Sterling's first opportunity to play at Arsenal will come after the international break when they face Tottenham in the north London derby. It will be intriguing to see what level of involvement he's afforded in one of the most important fixtures on the Gunners' calendar.