Lionel Messi made headlines around the world on Wednesday when it was confirmed that he will be leaving Paris Saint-Germain to join MLS side Inter Miami.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner rejected offers from both Saudi Arabia and his former club Barcelona in order to continue his legendary career in North America.

In revealing the reasons behind his decision to join the David Beckham-owned franchise, Messi cited a desire to focus on his family after a troubled two-year stint in the French capital. He also wants his children to go to high school in the USA, before moving on to attend university, making the switch to MLS an understandable choice.

Messi's wife Antonela and their three sons Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro should find the adjustment to life in the country slightly easier given that they have owned an apartment in Miami for several years now.

Where will Lionel Messi live when he moves to Inter Miami?

Originally purchased in 2019, Messi and family will reside in a luxurious $9 million apartment inside the 60-floor Porsche Design Tower, just seconds away from Miami Beach.

In addition to the stunning views offered by the property, residents can also take advantage of a number of exclusive amenities.

We've taken a closer look at the apartment below - with all images coming via pdtowermiami.com/gallery.

Inside Lionel Messi's Miami apartment

The first unique feature offered by the complex is that it contains several lifts to accommodate residents' cars - allowing them to park their vehicles in an exclusive suite.

Messi and family can also enjoy a large outdoor lounge that faces the sea, as well as a private restaurant.

When it's time for the Argentina captain to relax, his outrageous apartment includes a cinema, together with golf and racing simulators. There's also a sauna, yoga studio and gym for the adults.

Elsewhere on the complex's website are a host of images showing just how spacious Messi's living quarters will be. It's a complete oasis - situated just 25 minutes from Inter Miami's DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

Messi to become the highest-paid player in MLS history - by some distance

Messi's annual salary of $54m per season is nearly four times as large as the $14m per season that Toronto FC paid to Lorenzo Insigne - and just the start of the fortune that he is likely to make while playing Stateside.

Lionel Messi wages: How much money will he earn at Inter Miami?

Numerous endorsements are set to follow once Messi is officially unveiled as an Inter Miami player, while The Athletic report that the Barcelona legend is set for a share of the revenue generated from new subscribers to the MLS Season Pass streaming service.

Adidas are also set to add to Messi's coffers after offering him a share of profits 'resulting from his involvement in MLS'.