It's been one heck of a run for TNT's "Inside the NBA," but all good things come to an end at some point.

The 2024-25 NBA season will be the last for "Inside the NBA," as was revealed on Wednesday. The NBA and TNT's owner, Warner Bros. Discovery are ending their partnership. With that comes the conclusion of the hit program.

"Inside the NBA" was first launched in 1990 and developed into must-see TV before, during, and after many classic games. They've maintained their popularity for 35 years on the strength of their comedic timing, unfiltered analysis and unparalleled recruitment of on-air talent. However, their award-winning stretch will sign off at the end of next year's playoffs.

"Inside the NBA" Stole the Hearts of the NBA World In Wildly Entertaining Run

Ernie Johnson first took the reigns of TNT's flagship NBA show before Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley joined the panel in 1998 and 2000 respectively. The three saw much success for 11 years after bringing Barkley on board, and the addition of Shaquille O'Neal in 2011 helped them win a total of 18 Sports Emmy's, including three during the 2024 award ceremony on Tuesday night.

"Inside the NBA" spawned several viral segments including "Shaqtin a Fool," "EJ's Neat-O Stat of the Night" and "Who he Play For?" Smith and O'Neal's races to their big board became an anticipated weekly contest, while "The Diesel" and "Chuck's" intense back-and-forths added drama to the show. Specials like their "Ultimate All-Star Fantasy Draft" and their coverage of the NBA All-Star Drafts provided an interactive element with viewership and NBA greats of old.

After more than three decades running, Barkley, Smith and O'Neal are willing to join another network to continue talking basketball. However, Johnson declared that he will remain with Turner Sports calling MLB games and anchoring March Madness studio broadcasts. NBC, Amazon and Disney are all vying for deals to be the NBA's next TV broadcaster.

Ernie, Kenny, Shaq and Chuck will make their final appearance together in NBA primetime during TNT's coverage of the 2025 Eastern Conference Finals.